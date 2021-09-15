Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jason Getzfreid, 27, first degree murder and child abuse, Sept. 8
Timothy Ryken, 60, driving under the influence of alcohol and interference with a peace officer, Sept. 9
Disturbance
People are arguing on Lane 11 in Powell and the caller needs to leave. Nothing physical has happened as of 7:40 p.m. Sept. 5.
Man screaming at caller on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. The man was gone upon deputy arrival at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 9.
Traffic
Traffic complaint filed on Lane 9 in Powell, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 5.
Camper stolen from Hastings Horseshoe in Powell, 6:20 p.m. Sept. 5.
Caller took a drive and got lost on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 5.
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse with no injuries, 10:35 a.m. Sept. 6.
A buckskin horse and a palomino horse are on Lane 11 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 6.
Motorcycle crash on County Road 2AB in Cody, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 6.
Deer looks like it was hit at the Willwood Highway on Lane 13 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 6.
Tire in the road on US 14A in Powell, 4:55 p.m. Sept. 7.
Stray mule on Lane 7 ½ in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 a.m. Sept. 8.
Road sign knocked over near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 10 in Powell, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 8.
Trash in the road on US 14A in Cody, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 8.
Fawn in the road on Big Horn Avenue in Cody, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
Parking complaint filed on Franklin Street in Meeteetse, 6 a.m. Sept. 9.
Dark chestnut horse in the road on Lane 15 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 9.
Animals on US 14-16-20 East at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 9.
Red roan horse in the middle of the street on Road 18 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 10.
Vehicle parked on Franklin Street in Meeteetse since before Labor Day. Deputies were unable to assist at 11:55 a.m. Sept. 10.
Mule in the road on Franklin Street in Meeteetse, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 10.
Black cows in the road on Lane 6 between Road 9 and Road 10 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 10.
Other
Female golden retriever puppy with a pink collar lost from Road 7 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 5.
Dog bite reported on Heather Road in Cody, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 5.
Individual bitten by dog on Lane 14 in Cody, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 5.
Domestic dispute on Mountain Vista Road in Powell, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 5.
Delayed report about a domestic dispute on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 6.
Highway 310 in Frannie resident said someone lost a boat trailer that ran through an address fence, phone box and some trees at 7 a.m. Sept. 7.
Dog bite reported on Sydnie Lane in Powell, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 7.
Domestic dispute on Lane 7 ½ in Powell at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 7.
Ammo stolen from the Crandall Ranger Station on WYO 296. A firearm was left behind, 7:25 a.m. Sept. 8.
Someone is dumping branches between private property and the road on Kaleidoscope Road in Cody. The caller has posted a “No Dumping” sign. Deputies provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 8.
Person is dumping building materials onto wetlands on own property on Appaloosa Lane that is affecting the water rights. Deputies were unable to assist at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
Nuisance complaint filed on tractor in a field just north of Road 4 in Powell that has been idling for a while. Deputies provided assistance at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 9.
WYO 295 in Powell resident received a fraudulent email from PayPal and gave their info before realizing it was a fraud. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. Sept. 9.
Lane 11 in Powell caller received a check and tried to cash it in July. The check bounced and the payer has not reimbursed the caller, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 10.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Yelena Olson, 30, warrant, use of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, probation violation, Sept. 9
Gavin McKitrick, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal turn, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain a single lane, Sept. 11
William Plainbull, 30, public intoxication, Sept. 11
Steve Novakovich, 46, driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, illegal turn, Sept. 12
William Shaffer, 41, warrant, littering, Sept. 13
Disturbance
Aspen Drive dog in a white house just behind the school barking since 7 a.m. Officers were unable to locate it at 1:05 p.m. Sept. 8.
Caller at the Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street said a pressure washer is running outside Dairy Queen and is keeping people up. Officers provided assistance at 12:20 a.m. Sept. 9.
Vehicle parked across from Wells Fargo is facing eastbound with a trailer attached and inside that trailer there is a horse kicking violently and no person around attending to it. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. Sept. 9.
Two dogs have been barking for about an hour on East Carter Avenue, 11:55 p.m. Sept. 9.
Red Chevy Suburban parked in front of apartments on Meadow Lane Avenue with a dog left inside that has been barking since early this morning. Officers were unable to assist at 9:25 a.m. Sept. 10.
Man and woman are arguing in the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center parking lot on Heart Mountain Street and the woman is throwing items out of the car including weapons. The couple was gone upon police arrival at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 13.
Traffic
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street to new Riverside Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Officers provided assistance on Sept. 7.
Large grey Chevy parked sideways, blocking two handicap spots in front of row 8 at Walmart. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 7.
A vehicle was hit sometime between 8 a.m.-noon at the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. Reported at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 7.
A bunch of people staying in 4-5 campers parked on 18th Street for a few days. Officers provided assistance at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 7.
Motor vehicle crash between a tan GMC Yukon and red GMC Yukon at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street. There were no injuries or airbag deployment at 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
Hit and run crash occurred about 15 minutes ago on Draw Street. The suspect hit the neighbor’s car and ran into the caller’s yard. The suspect’s vehicle is black but no other information is available. Reported at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 8.
Woman said her truck was hit while parked at Walmart on Sept. 6. Reported at 11 a.m. Sept. 9.
Motorcycles speeding up and down the 17th Street hill near Carter Mountain Motel on Central Avenue, 10 p.m. Sept. 9.
REDDI report filed on blue Toyota Rav 4 all over the road and cutting people off near Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Avenue, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 10.
A REDDI report was filed on a grey car being driven by a woman with blonde hair last seen headed toward Maverik gas station on 17th Street. She threw up and was slurring her words at McDonald’s. Officers were unable to locate her at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 10.
A Chevy Suburban, camper trailer and trailer have been parked along 16th Street for a few weeks listed for sale. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 11.
Blue Dodge Dakota parked blocking the garage access to businesses in the Sheridan Avenue alley. Officers provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 11.
REDDI report filed on white GMC crew cab driven by a man who is tailgating and driving various speeds near the Good2Go gas station at the intersection of Depot Drive on WYO 120 North, 7 p.m. Sept. 11.
Two deer removed from the street on Rocky Road at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park, 12:55 a.m. Sept. 12.
Vehicle abandoned on Newton Avenue at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 12.
Green Ford Mustang has been parked in front of Muscle Car Motors on West Yellowstone Avenue all day. The business owner wants police to contact the vehicle owner about getting it removed, 4:15 p.m. Sept. 12.
Alger Avenue caller said it appears someone is camping in a camper across the street, being pulled by a truck with a related truck nearby at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Officers provided assistance.
Motor vehicle crash at Rodeway Inn on 17th Street with no injuries. The caller backed into a pole around 6:30 p.m. and needs an insurance report. Police issued a warning at 8:10 p.m. Sept. 12.
Other
Animal call placed on Blackheath Court in Cody at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 8.
Officers conducted a drug investigation at Cody High School on 10th Street at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 8.
A 74-year-old man was found not breathing and unconscious on Salsbury Avenue. He was determined deceased, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 8.
Caller reported a 50-60-year old intoxicated man is trying to crawl to the patio at the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. Sept. 8.
A woman delivering groceries at La Ray Turquoise on Buena Vista Avenue was approached by a large black dog that jumped a fence and now is at the corner. The woman delivering the groceries is afraid of the dog and needs an escort to her vehicle even though the dog is no longer there. Officers provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 8.
Two ladders stolen from Cody Cattle Company on Demaris Street. It was unknown when they were taken, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
A caller wants to buy three Ebay gift cards for a total of $450 for a special promotion he has through Directv and AT&T at Albertsons but the store is refusing to sell the caller the cards. Officers provided assistance at 6:50 p.m. Sept. 8.
Brown German shepherd and rottweiler mix dog with a white tip on its tail that responds to the name “Rocky,” has no collar, is about 7-years old, is timid, was lost from Simpson Avenue, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 8.
Woman on 14th Street said her ex-boyfriend is at her residence and she wants him to leave. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 8.
Blonde colored dog with a blue collar at the entrance of West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue, 7 a.m. Sept. 9.
Spirit Mountain Drive man would like assistance with a skunk in his garage at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
Cat with turquoise shell coloring all over besides one hind leg that is tan has been missing for a few days from Beck Avenue. The cat responds to the name “pancake” and has no collar. Reported at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 9.
Pickup truck doing donuts in the terrace next to Stampede Park about 15 minutes ago. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 10:25 p.m. Sept. 9.
Weeds and construction debris left on the vacant lot south of the caller’s residence on Lame Deer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 10.
Woman said her brother harassed her at Big Horn Federal bank on Stampede Avenue and withdrew money from their mother’s account. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 10.
About eight teenagers drinking at the Paul Stock and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 10.
Billboard has been vandalized again on Mountain View Drive, 10:35 a.m. Sept. 11.
Property found at the Sunlight Federal Credit Union on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 11.
Intoxicated white man with a backwards baseball hat, white shirt, long jean shorts, is walking down the middle of Eighth Street near the Best Western Ivy Inn westbound toward Pizza Hut. Officers were unable to locate him at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 11.
Unknown person came into a 32nd Street woman’s house overnight and cut her lip. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Sept. 12.
Red Butte Avenue resident received a threatening text from an unknown person and number. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 12.
Man said his sister was being harassed and was sexually assaulted by a man while working at A Wyoming Inn on Yellowstone Avenue, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 12.
Bleistein Avenue caller would like to speak to an officer about drug related topics. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 13.
Stray chihuahua mix dog that is possibly pregnant on 23rd Street, 1 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller on 36th Street has a question about chickens in city limits. Officers provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 13.
Black leather vest with patches lost on Sheridan Avenue, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 13.
Man said a small baby was left unattended in a vehicle for about five minutes at the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street. Reported at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 13.
Park Avenue woman said the house to the west of hers has a retaining wall that might fall if someone doesn’t take care of it, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 13.
Bright orange key chain with Chevy Impala key on it lost near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13.
REDDI report filed by a woman who is concerned because her friend has been drinking a lot lately. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 13.
Alger Avenue woman said it looks like someone tried punching her door lock. She would like an officer to clear her house before she enters. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.