CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Rodney Ondler; Ondler is scheduled for a June 30 pretrial conference and Aug. 10 jury trial. He is facing charges for causing bodily injury to a peace officer, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for breach of peace, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750 in fines. Ondler is accused of being combative and physically aggressive with officers during a home visit paid to him on reports of him disturbing his neighbors.
State v. Joseph Jewell; Jewell is scheduled for a June 30 pretrial conference and Aug. 10 jury trial. He is facing charges for interference with a peace officer, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Jewell is accused of loitering outside Walmart while intoxicated on New Year’s day, and then resisting arrest for an extended period of time, causing officers to deploy pepper spray in order to get him to sit in the patrol car. He is still in custody with $10,000 cash only bond.
State v. Sascha Hess; Hess is scheduled for a June 30 pretrial conference and Aug. 10 jury trial. He is charged with possession of more than 3 grams controlled substance meth, possession of more than 3 grams controlled substance morphine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and faulty tail lights, charges carrying up to 11 years in prison and $21,200 in fines. Hess is being accused of possessing 4.4 grams of meth, 4.4 grams of morphine capsules, and marijuana during a Cody traffic stop in February.
State v. Lucila Abarca; Abarca is scheduled for a June 30 pretrial conference and Aug. 10 jury trial. She is charged with burglary and property destruction of more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. Abarca is accused of breaking into a former love interest’s home and taking a sweatshirt, and throwing rocks at his car while he worked at Walmart, causing $2,140.32 in damage to the vehicle.
State v. Sara Sanchez; Sanchez had her probation revoked after pleading guilty to getting into two different physical altercations with her ex-girlfriend. Her original sentence of 3-5 years in prison was suspended again and 9 years supervised probation reimposed. Sanchez was sentenced to 9 years supervised probation with a 9-15 year suspended prison sentence, and $1,500 in court fees in 2019 after pleading guilty to manufacturing or delivering meth, possession of a controlled substance and allowing a child in the presence of meth. In July 2017, she was found with 3.45 grams of meth, kept in the presence of her child, sold 7 grams of meth to undercover informants in 2016 and was alleged by other sources to have been a distributor for meth kingpin Bill Lee.
State v. Gerald Johnston; A May 19 arraignment has been set for Johnston. He is facing a felony for burglary, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Johnston is also facing a misdemeanor for unlawful use of a credit card for less than $1,000, charges carrying up to $750 in fines and 6 months in prison. In March, Johnston allegedly broke into a car and stole credit cards and about $600 cash before leading authorities on a cross-county chase into Montana.
State v. Phillip Dobbins; A May 12 arraignment hearing has been set for Dobbins. He is facing 240 years in prison for six counts of delivery of controlled substances.
Since he was previously convicted twice for a prior offense under the Wyoming Controlled Substances Act, he can receive up to double the length of punishment for each charge. Dobbins is accused of selling meth, hydrocodone and oxycodone to a confidential informant and an undercover agent on five different occasions in January and February in Cody, Powell and Shoshoni.
State v. Chelsea Velker and Travis Dawe; Judge Bobbi Overfield has been assigned to preside over the case. Velker and Dawe are each charged with a felony for allowing a child in the presence of meth, charges carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Meth was allegedly found during a search of Velker’s house in January.
State v. Kenneth Stone; The state’s motion to introduce prior convictions for careless driving and a DUI hit and run from 1978 and 1979 as evidence into the case was rejected by the court. Stone’s motion to have his $100,000 cash bond reduced to a $100,000 cash/surety was also rejected. Stone is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the morning of Oct. 6 and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner.
