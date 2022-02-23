Isabella-Queen Selby was born Feb. 17, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Ashley Shepperson and David Selby of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces.
She joins siblings David Allen Sterns, 13, Dominic Tilghman, 7, Ashley LeeAnn Roemmich, 7.
Grandparents are Melita Gorsuch, Cornelious Johnson, Lance Shepperson, and Katina Selby.
True David Reuter was born Feb. 18, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Emilie and Joshua Reuter of Burlington.
He weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Tasha and Jason Hebert, Jerry and Julie Reuter and Tim and Janell Metro.
