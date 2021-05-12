Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 4, 1:42 p.m., 15 Abigail Lane. Overheated pellet stove, unplugged, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 40 minutes.
May 4, 7:16 p.m., 1214 Riverview Drive. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 19 minutes.
May 7, 1:22 p.m., MP 79 WYO 120 S. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and did traffic control, 3 units and 12 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
May 10, 8:03 a.m., 271 Road 6EH. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
May 10, 9:15 a.m., 1402 8th St. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
May 11, 705, 2:13 p.m., Rumsey Ave. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 10 minutes.
May 11, 3:23 p.m., 77 Road 2DAW. Tractor on fire, extinguished, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 47 minutes.
