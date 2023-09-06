Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Calvin Scott Warren, 38, warrant, Sept. 1.
Disturbance
Domestic disturbance on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, 4:47 a.m., Aug. 27.
Traffic
Caller on Road 13 in Powell reported a truck versus gas tank, 8:45 a.m., Aug. 27. Caller on Road 2N in Deaver stated a male in a truck is speeding and spinning cookies on the roadway, 7:11 p.m., Aug. 27.
Caller on Road 5N in Powell would like a deputy to stand by while they move cattle across the road. Deputy provided assistance, 3:16 p.m., Aug. 28.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody reported a parking problem with a white Toyota Tacoma parked in front of hitching rails for horses. Deputy provided assistance, 1:58 p.m., Aug. 29.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 10 in Powell. Truck versus cow. No injury and cow is off the road, 5:54 a.m., Aug. 30.
Caller on County Road 6NS in Cody reported suspicious activity saying a vehicle keeps traveling back and forth on the road in front of their neighbor’s house for the last half hour. Deputy provided assistance, 9:48 p.m., Aug. 30.
Caller on Sayles Lane in Meeteetse states there were some vehicles on their property dumped near the river, 2:18 p.m., Aug. 31.
Caller on Road 11 in Powell reported two Volkswagens seemed to be racing other vehicles, 8:17 p.m., Aug. 31.
Motor vehicle crash at WYO 296/WYO 120 N in Cody. Caller stated he hit a bear, with no airbag deployed and no injuries. Bear was up and walking away from the crash without apparent injury. Deputy provided assistance, 11:30 p.m., Aug. 31.
Reddi report on milepost 29 on US 14A in Powell. A 2000s Chevy pickup was all over the road and crossing into oncoming traffic. Vehicle was located by PPD and driver was arrested for DUI, 8:54 a.m., Sept. 1.
Other
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody wished to remain anonymous but reported an underage party at the above location. Arrest made, 12:08 a.m., Aug. 27.
Caller on milepost 60 of US 14-16-20 E in Cody reported suspicious activity, saying there was a cooler with spoiled meat in it. It appears to have fallen off a vehicle, 7:26 a.m., Aug. 27.
Caller on Road 2N in Deaver requested a welfare check, saying she is concerned for her boyfriend. Deputy provided assistance, 10:28 a.m., Aug. 27.
Caller on Ptarmigan Drive in Cody reported they are having issues with a neighbor over easement issues. Deputy provided assistance, 12:18 p.m., Aug. 27.
Caller on Fredrick Lane in Meeteetse said that his neighbor has been harassing them over a fence. Deputy provided assistance, 8:31 p.m., Aug. 27.
PCSO assisted another agency at K Bar in Powell. They assisted PPD looking for a fight suspect, 12:07 a.m., Aug. 28.
Caller on Dutcher Springs Trail in Powell reported missing jewelry, 9:12 a.m., Aug. 28.
Caller on Lane 11 ½ in Powell reported a former client was harassing them. Deputy provided assistance, 10:22 a.m., Aug. 28.
Caller on WYO 290 in Meeteetse found a firearm, 8:54 a.m., Aug. 29.
Caller on WYO 120 N in Clark reported she was kidnapped in Montana. Arrest made, 10:39 a.m., Aug. 29.
Officer initiated activity at Hays Avenue/Idaho Street in Meeteetse. An officer was flagged down by someone who wanted to just visit. Deputy provided assistance, 12:38 p.m., Aug. 31.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a male who continued to contact her after telling him to stop. Deputy provided assistance, 9:09 p.m., Aug. 31.
Caller on Road 11/Cora Lane in Powell reported a paint and bay horse were currently in the subdivision near a construction site, 11:36 a.m., Sept. 1.
Caller on milepost 44 on WYO 296 in Cody requested a welfare check on a male who was in his vehicle for almost two days. Caller stated a white SUV was in the parking area next to the Chief Joseph Highway sign, and the driver told the caller he was a retired veteran and was resting but caller said he had not moved since. Deputies responded and EMS transported him to the hospital, 12:39 p.m., Sept. 1.
Caller on Robertson Street in Cody reported a gray Shetland pony showed up at the residence, 6:11 p.m., Sept. 1.
Caller on Jr Street in Cody reported a party with underage drinking, 12:19 a.m., Sept. 2.
Caller on Road 5N in Powell advised their neighbor is making threats to his property, 9:09 a.m., Sept. 2.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jeremy J. Johnstone, 25, warrant, Aug. 30.
Colleen M. Ninker, 69, warrant, Aug. 31.
Disturbance
Caller on Roger Sedam Drive requested a welfare check of a couple possibly arguing, 10:10 a.m., Aug. 30.
Traffic
Road hazard/blockage on Sheridan Avenue after a propane tank rolled across the street. Officer provided assistance, 9:44 p.m., Aug. 29.
Caller on North Park Drive reported a camper and a side by side parked on the corner that was blocking traffic. Officer provided assistance, 7:38 a.m., Aug. 31.
Caller at 17th Street/Stampede Avenue reported a vehicle ran three red lights, almost caused an accident with eight other vehicles but caller said the vehicle’s direction of travel was unknown, 8:26 a.m., Aug. 31.
Other
Caller on 17th Street reported a counterfeit $100, 11:06 a.m., Aug. 29.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street requested a welfare check on a female who called the shelter making odd statements. Officer provided assistance, 4:34 p.m., Aug. 29.
Caller on Haugen Street advised they have a history of suicidal tendencies and said the hospital may be calling the police due to him trying to make an appointment but the hospital refused. Officer provided assistance, 12:37 p.m., Aug. 30.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said an employee was bit by her dog and they threatened to shoot the dog. Officer provided assistance, 1:01 p.m., Aug. 30.
Caller on Gulch Street reported a male subject was at the cemetery and was carrying a brown suitcase and backpack, 1:11 p.m., Aug. 30.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue requested a welfare check saying he hasn’t heard from his mother in three days, 6:03 p.m., Aug. 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue requested assistance with a patient. Officer provided assistance, 3:28 a.m., Aug. 31.
Caller on 17th Street reported the theft of a wallet from Bomgaars, 11:19 a.m., Aug. 31.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue requested a welfare check on an employee who didn’t show up for work today and has been unable to make contact on their cell phone, 12:39 p.m. Aug. 31.
Caller on 6th Street stated he bought a horse trailer and he is worried about being frauded because there is white-out on the title. Officer provided assistance, 2:27 p.m. Aug. 31.
Caller on County Road 2AB found a go pro case with a memory card in it, 3:12 p.m., Aug. 31.
Caller on Cougar Avenue reported they overheard a conversation between two males about not going to school in the morning, 5:15 p.m., Aug. 31.
