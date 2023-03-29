Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Necia Reneanne Kacmar, 33, warrant, March 23.
Samantha Lynn Caldwell, 29, warrant, March 23.
John Christopher Cesario, 53, warrant, March 25.
Jared Ty Wambeke, 30, warrant, March 27.
Disturbance
Caller on Llama Drive reported a domestic incident. Verbal argument only. Deputy provided assistance, 2:03 a.m., March 21.
Caller on Riverside Avenue in Powell reported they can hear females arguing on the phone. Deputy provided assistance, 6:24 p.m., March 21.
Traffic
Caller on County Road 6UU in Cody reported four horses on the road, 11:39 a.m., March 19.
Caller on County Road 2AB/Appaloosa Lane in Cody thinks their neighbor is driving drunk towards town, 5:55 p.m., March 19.
Officer initiated activity at Road 11/US 14A in Powell. A driver issued a citation for speeding after he drove 79 mph in a 45 mph zone and for driving with a suspended license, 9:46 p.m., March 24.
Other
Caller on County Road 6SU in Cody requested a welfare check on her animals. Deputy provided assistance, 10:59 a.m., March 19.
Caller on Lane 18 in Cody reported a postal worker was almost attacked by a dog at the above location. Deputy provided assistance, 2:14 p.m., March 19.
Caller on Road 6 in Powell thinks he has located his stolen snowmobiles, 2:39 p.m., March 19.
Caller at Penrose Dam on Road 1 in Powell reported an engine lift was dumped off the roadway in the sagebrush, 8:10 a.m., March 20.
Caller on Beck Avenue reported they were missing Halloween decorations — a skeleton dog, skeleton human and metal lantern, 7:49 a.m., March 21.
Caller on Dutcher Springs Trail in Powell reported a weapons offense after hearing gunshots from a high powered rifle coming from the west, 1:45 a.m., March 22.
Caller on Dutcher Springs Trail in Powell believes someone is in their basement. Deputy provided assistance, 8:46 a.m., March 22.
Caller on Safe Haven Road in Clark reported a possible physical altercation between a mom and juvenile, 3:41 p.m., March 22.
Caller on US 14A in Powell reported damage to the fence and to vehicle parts on a property he recently purchased, 3:14 p.m., March 24.
Caller on Lane 6 in Powell reported there were squatters on the property. Deputy provided assistance, 6:30 p.m., March 24.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashtin L. Drake, 31, probation and parole arrest and hold order, March 21.
Nikole A. Kelly, 33, probation and parole arrest and hold order, March 22.
Disturbance
Caller on 8th Street said there are two males in their mid to early 20s who are highly intoxicated and disturbing other guests, 10:32 p.m., March 22.
Caller on 26th Street reported a mother and daughter who are yelling at each other. Officer issued a warning, 9:01 p.m., March 26.
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments said there is a dog viciously barking on the balcony. Officer provided assistance, 1:10 p.m., March 27.
Caller on 26th Street reported a mother and daughter arguing loudly again. Both subjects were warned for a breach of peace, 8:57 p.m., March 27.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on 26th Street. Vehicle versus dumpster, 5:37 p.m., March 22.
Officer initiated activity at 12th Street/Rumsey Avenue. Driver warned for an open container, 10:11 p.m., March 22.
Caller on Ash Street reported multiple vehicles speeding through the area, 9:42 a.m., March 24.
Caller on Beck Avenue said her vehicle was moved and not by anyone at the shop she left it at, 10:04 a.m., March 24.
Other
Caller at a residence on B Street reported an assault in progress, 11:35 a.m., March 22.
Caller on 13th Street said that her purse was stolen sometime in the last month, and since then, she has received credit cards in her name that she didn’t sign up for that are charging her. Officer provided assistance, 3:44 p.m., March 22.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a female was being detained for attempting to steal alcohol, 6:58 p.m., March 22.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported they were threatened by another associate in the store two days ago. Officer provided assistance, 8:53 a.m., March 23.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue reported three motorcycles were taken, a fence was cut and tire tracks are visible, 10:00 a.m., March 23.
Caller on 17th Street reported that her wallet was stolen and someone is using her cards, 2:58 p.m., March 23.
Caller on D Avenue reported his son is having underage parties while he’s been out of town. Officer provided assistance, 3:38 p.m., March 23.
Caller on 32nd Street reported their 44-year-old daughter was not at home when they woke up. The daughter does not drive and it is unknown what she was wearing last. Officer provided assistance, 1:18 p.m., March 24.
Caller on Blackburn Street said the man who has been trespassed from the building is in a silver Toyota Tundra blocking traffic and filming the office. Officer provided assistance, 2:07 p.m., March 24.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue reported a male came in this morning and took a 5 gallon jug of fuel, 7:18 a.m., March 27.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue says the listed male was filming employees leaving, 12:16 p.m., March 27.
Caller on Twin Creek Trail Avenue reported a person that doesn’t shovel their sidewalk and hasn’t done it all winter. Officer provided assistance, 1:22 p.m., March 27.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street reported possible child abuse, 2:08 p.m., March 27.
A reporting party came to the Park County Law Enforcement to report someone giving juveniles Delta 8 on D Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 3:53 p.m., March 27.
