Dominic Williams was born Jan. 10, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Tasha and Tyson Williams of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 14 oz.
He joins siblings Mary, 7, and Sarah, 3.
Grandparents are Ben and Kate Williams, Rob and Rose James, and Lisa Dannels.
