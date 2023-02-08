CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jessica Curtis and Brian Parko; Curtis and Parko admitted to violating a juvenile court order and were sentenced to serve 90 days in the Park County Detention Center with credit for 17 days served. The judge subsequently suspended their remaining 73 days of incarceration, placing Curtis and Parko on 6 months of unsupervised probation instead.
Curtis and Parko were ordered by juvenile court to obey the rules and regulations of the Department of Family Services following a juvenile petition in July 2022 that alleged two minors were neglected while under the care of Curtis and Parko. The pair violated court orders after DFS found them positive for amphetamines and alcohol between August and September of 2022.
State v. Salome George Delacruz; Delacruz pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, namely THC. A second count of possessing a controlled substance, namely THC, was dismissed by the court. Delacruz now faces a presentencing investigation.
Delacruz committed the offense in September 2022 when officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle Delacruz was in during a traffic stop. At the time of the traffic stop, Delacruz had an active warrant out for his arrest. He was subsequently arrested and a search of his person revealed a sandwich sized plastic bag with marijuana residue in it. Other nicotine products and alcohol were found in the vehicle as well as a backpack containing five, quart sized Ziploc bags with marijuana.
State v. Arturo Andreu Brown; Brown pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brown was charged with these offenses in August of 2022 after threatening his girlfriend of one-month and her sobriety partner with a gun, following an alleged domestic dispute in which Brown punched his girlfriend in the neck and struck her with a chair. According to the affidavit, Brown had been previously convicted of a 3rd degree felony charge of battery on a police officer, firefighter or EMT in Florida and had been convicted of resisting an officer with violence in Florida as well. Brown now faces a jury trial.
State v. Christopher A. Spencer; Spencer’s jury trial, which was initially scheduled for February, has been postponed due to his alleged violation of his probation. The state filed a motion alleging Spencer contacted a person he was ordered not to contact. He now faces a hearing on the motion to revoke his probation.
Spencer was charged with stalking a local Cody woman since 2017 when she lived in Utah. Last year, Spencer allegedly showed up to her parents’ home, violating the protection order she had against him.
State v. Bryan Floyd; Floyd has been ordered to attend a jury trial, scheduled for June 12, stemming from his not guilty plea to one count of failure as a sex offender to report a change of required information, one count of failure of a sex offender to report a change in address and one count of failure of a sex offender to report in person.
Floyd allegedly committed these offenses in November and December of last year after he failed to appear for his scheduled visit and failed to report the kind of car he had been driving as well as the current address he had been living at.
State v. Jose Delacruz Guerra; Guerra has been ordered to attend a jury trial which has been scheduled for June 12, following his not guilty plea to three counts of the unlawful delivery of controlled substances, namely methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl/oxycodone.
Guerra allegedly committed these offenses in December of last year after a multi-county investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation implicated him as a large-scale distributor of controlled substances in the state.
State v. Bridger C. Wilson; Wilson has been ordered to appear for a jury trial, scheduled for June 12, following his not guilty plea to one count of theft after he allegedly used two children to steal two shopping carts full of merchandise, worth more than $1,800, from Walmart without paying for it in December of last year.
