Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 14, 1:05 p.m., 5100 US 14A. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 40 minutes.
June 14, 4:01 p.m., 1131 Sheridan Ave. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and did traffic control, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 39 minutes.
June 16, 9:43 a.m., 1901 Sheridan Ave. Alarm, cancelled, 1 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 19 minutes.
June 17, 7:01 p.m., 2005 17th St. Possible gas leak, investigated, 3 units and 14 personnel responded. Time is service: 27 minutes.
June 18, 12:39 p.m., 3007 East Carter Ave. Grass fires, extinguished, 3 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
