Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 21, 4:01 p.m., 16 personnel and two units responded to a fire alarm at 308 16th Street. Time in service: 24 minutes.
June 22, 4:56 p.m., 12 personnel and three units responded to a motor vehicle accident at 29th Street and Mountain View Drive. Time in service: 29 minutes.
June 23, 5:02 p.m., 13 personnel and four units responded to a report of a tree on fire on US 14-16-20 W, milepost 12. Call was canceled by the Forest Service. Time in service: 11 minutes.
June 24, 1:47 a.m., 10 personnel and three units responded to a fire alarm at 1025 9th Street. Time in service: 23 minutes.
June 25, 3:45 p.m., 13 personnel and five units responded to a fire alarm at 7 Arabian Lane. Time in service: 45 minutes.
June 26, 5:29 p.m., 19 personnel and four units responded to a motor vehicle accident on Musser Road and did traffic control. Time in service: 1 hour, 20 minutes.
June 26, 5:34 p.m., 19 personnel and three units responded to a fire alarm at 2901 Cougar Avenue. Time in service: 31 minutes.
June 27, 2:55 a.m., 22 personnel and three units responded to a fire alarm at 2901 Cougar Avenue. Time in service: 35 minutes.
