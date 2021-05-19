Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Loud music coming from house on the corner, assistance given, Lane 8 and Ridge Road, Powell, May 9, 12:22 a.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for possession and failure to maintain lane, Big Horn Avenue, Cody, May 9, 8:49 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, County Road 3LE, Meeteetse May 10, 10:34 a.m.
Driver arrested, reason not given, Warren Street and Park Avenue, Meeteetse, May 10, 1:06 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a construction zone, Beck Avenue, May 12, 11:38 p.m.
Driver cited for speed and expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, May 13, 6:45 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, WYO 120 S, Cody, May 13, 9:59 a.m.
Chairs fell off pickup, assisting in picking them up, US 14A, Cody, May 13, 11:23 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, WYO 120 S, Cody, May 13, 12:25 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, May 13, 12:58 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, May 13, 1:20 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned for driver’s side headlight out, May 13, 11:25 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, warned for no license in possession, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, May 14, 7:55 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned for speed, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, May 14, 10:55 p.m.
Car vs. telephone pole, unknown injuries, County Road 6WX, Cody, May 15, 1:30 a.m.
Other
Two dogs missing with blue collars, returned to owner, Main Street, Ralston, May 9, 6:46 p.m.
Three chickens killed and left on property, WYO 295, Powell, May 9, 8:38 p.m.
Two small black cows in road, assistance given, Road 10 and Lane 11, Powell, May 10, 8:29 a.m.
Mailboxes possibly run over, Whit Creek Road and US 14-16-20 W, Cody, May 10, 9 a.m.
Debris in road, assistance given, County Road 3LE, Meeteetse, May 10, 11:10 a.m.
Report of possible signature forgery, case opened, Road 8, Powell, May 10, 11:15 a.m.
Three pigs loose, assistance given, County Road 3LD, Meeteetse, May 11, 11:38 p.m.
Road signs stolen, case opened, WYO 120 N, May 12, 8:29 a.m.
Dogs in the pig pen messing with the animals, request deputy response, case opened, Jason Road, Powell, May 12, 3:24 p.m.
Male Shih Tzu and female mini Malamute running loose, returned to owner, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, May 12, 3:32 p.m.
Calves on the road in general area, returned to owner, Dutcher Springs Trail, Powell, May 12, 8:07 p.m.
Person broke in and stole cash, assistance given, Cooper Lane, Cody, May 13, 8:04 p.m.
Golden doodle with tags and red bandana lost, returned to owner, Wall Street, Cody, May 14, 9:35 a.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joseph Wooden, 19, warrant, May 11
Ramone Rodriguez, 35, battery, unlawful touch and interference with a peace officer, May 13
Robert Rock, 44, warrant, May 13
Joseph Wooden, 19, possession of controlled substances- plant and pill, May 13
Zachary Martin, 29, possession of controlled substances- powder and plant, probation violation, May 17
John Herzog, 52, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, May 17
Disturbance
When person is gone, dog barks all day, assistance given, 22nd Street, May 11, 12:34 p.m.
Dog barking and dispatcher can hear it, assistance given, Tri Power Court, May 14, 3:42 a.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, 42 in a 20 zone, 16th Street and WYO 120 N, May 10, 7:31 a.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for speed, May 11, 3:39 p.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, 13th Street, May 11, 6:58 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 56 in a 35 zone, warned no proof of insurance and expired registration, May 11, 10:55 p.m.
Driver cited for no proof of insurance, warned for speed, 8th Street and Gerrans Avenue, May 12, 10:17 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a construction zone, driving under suspension, failure to maintain a single lane of travel, May 12, 10:35 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a construction zone, May 12, 11:38 p.m.
Driver cited for proof of insurance, warned for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 13, 4:56 a.m.
Driver cited for improper lane use, failure to yield and improper passing, Yellowstone Avenue, May 13, 7:40 p.m.
Complaint about people not abiding “No left turn” signs, Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, May 14, 1:08 p.m.
Driver cited for speed and warned for improper bill of sale, Sheridan Avenue and Sage Brush Street, May 14, 7:34 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Big Horn Avenue and A Street, May 15, 10:27 p.m.
Driver cited for driving on restricted license, Yellowstone Avenue, May 15, 11:50 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration and no proof of insurance, Sheridan Avenue, May 16, 2:04 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 16, 4:20 p.m.
Other
Woman is exposing herself to multiple subjects including a juvenile, Pioneer Avenue, May 10 1:32 p.m.
Male collie mix with no collar brought in, taken to shelter, May 11, 9:12 a.m.
Request to speak with officer to ensure a shotgun is legal, May 11, 9:34 a.m.
Horse running at large, assistance given, Cougar Avenue, May 11, 6:03 p.m.
Gray cat, no collar, no chip, taken to shelter, May 12, 3:34 p.m.
Male yellow lab lost, returned to owner, Twin Creek Trail Avenue, May 12, 4:12 p.m.
Daughter’s boyfriend won’t leave and has been drinking, case opened, May 13, Big Horn Avenue, 12:14 a.m.
Black lab and mixed breed puppies running-at-large, returned to owner, Yellowstone Avenue, May 13, 7:28 a.m.
Appliances taken from trailer, permission not granted to take them, Rocky Road, May 13, 12:13 p.m.
Social Security card found while mowing the lawn, 14th Street, May 16, 12:08 p.m.
Reporting party wants to get stuff from his girlfriend’s place but has been trespassed from the entirety of Juby’s Mobile Home Court, unable to assist, 19th Street, May 16, 7:33 p.m.
