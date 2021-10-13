Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jake Solberg, $105; Wendy Salazar, $103; Jerry Kysar, $160; Brian Schroeder, $135; Heather Mercade, $130; Kenneth White, $125; Sean Randolph, $100; Scott Keister, $120; Kelly Fowler, $105; Jacqueline Sacco, $125.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lilliana Ellis, expired temporary license, $140; Chad Ball, no seat belt, $25; Angela Quaife, failure to notify change of address, $75; Rebecca Shelton, permitting unlicensed person to drive, $100; Stephanie Lee, interference with a peace officer, jail 180 days, 131 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $320; Elliot Wittick, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970; Zachery Baker, possession of controlled substances, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $670; Elliot Wittick, failure to provide proof of insurance, $620; Kaeyla Resendez, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Stockton Buck, restricted license, $140; Larry Kidd III, driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Todd Beier, no seat belt, $25; Christy Knopp, domestic battery, jail 180 days, 169 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Ronnie Campbell, expired temporary license, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Terry Lencyk, Mill Creek, Wash., $155; Jung No, Centennial, Colo., $130; Ave Mince-Didier, Decatur, Ga., $135; Brandon Johnson, Billings, $103; Savannah Satterwhite, Fuquay Varina, N.C., $145; Cris Pulumbarit, Chicago, $103; Kevin Tebay, Laurel, Mont., $103; Jonathan Bopp, Loveland, Colo., $160; William Ferdinand, Marion, Iowa, $110; Camille Brower, Springville, Utah, $105; Vicente Herrera, Worland, $103; Merle Roberts, Bozeman, $120; Joel Hensler, Yucaipa, Calif., $125; Patrick Barnes, Berryton, Kan., $145; Juan Luna-Trujillo, Albuquerque, N.M., $103; Jaelynn Roanhorse, Fort Washakie, $140; Kim Meacham, Ogden, Utah, $103; Robert Stake, Peoria, Ariz., $125; John DiPietro, Grove City, Ohio, $103; Shanlee Robertson, Millcreek, Utah, $160; Sirisack Volarath, Elgin, Ill., $130; Myong Rogers, Oxford, Ga., $115; Abbagail McCoy, Edgewood, Wash., $140; Kristine Miller, Cowley, $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Elizabeth Clark, Cheyenne, criminal trespass, $320; Jeremy Pitts, Mountain View, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 88 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $920; Douglas Nygard, Wolf Point, Mont., no seat belt, $10; Martin Nielsen, Artesia, N.M., no registration and improper display of tabs, $90; Kayla Rubalcada, Las Vegas, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Adrian De La Cruz, Lovell, driving with suspended license, $440; Cody Carlson, Spokane, Wash., failure to wear fluorescent orange clothing, $100.
