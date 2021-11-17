Maci Hall Broderick was born Nov. 9, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Elizabeth and Todd Broderick of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
She joins siblings Mia, 4 and Cooper, 2.
Grandparents are Falinda Hall, Shelley Broderick and Pat Broderick.
Axel Dash Spiering was born Nov. 10, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Tayler and Stephen Spiering of Cody.
He weighed 3 pounds.
He joins sibling Alita, 9 months.
Grandparents are Melissa Sumpter and Jeremy Poole.
Liam Daniel Ruiz was born Nov. 11, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Savannah Ruiz of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds and 14.6 ounces.
He joins siblings Aria, 2.
Slade Cross was born Nov. 11, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Gabrielle and Justin Cross of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
He joins sibling Blayden Timmons, 8.
Grandparents are Randy Timmons and Valerie Cross.
Walker Rohlfs was born Nov. 11, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kyndal McAnulty and Ryan Rohlfs of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Jim and Kim Heath, Cary Rohlfs and Sandy Wright.
