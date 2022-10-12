Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Ricarda V. Struemke, careless driving, crash, $210; Bobbi J. Moss, speeding, $112; Nicole Cannon, speeding, $112; Dana J. Ramos, driving with no headlights, $100; Denae A. Thomas, passing school bus with flashing red lights and stop sign out, $310; Christopher P. Dunning, no liability insurance, crash, bench warrant issued; Devin Jamal Meade, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued; Jade G. Sagner, no liability insurance, crash, bench warrant issued; Sagner, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jill M. Pratt, animal at large, $75; Raymond R. Pope, public intoxication, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Pedro A. Gomez, San Paulo, Brazil, speeding, $146; Ethan Heath Haywood, Meeteetse, improper backing, crash, $210;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Anthony E. Brown, Las Vegas, fine, disorderly conduct, $300.
