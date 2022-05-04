Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 27, 11:03 a.m., 2005 17th St. Fire alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 minutes.
April 28, 4:32 p.m., 7:01 p.m. Sheridan Ave. Alarm, investigated, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
April 29, 6:48 p.m., 139 Road 20. Alarm, canceled, 3 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
May 1, 5:31 a.m., 261 Roger Sedam Drive. Carbon monoxide alarm, ventilated, 5 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
May 1, 10:41 a.m., 10 Milkyway Drive. Smoke in area, investigated, burn without permit, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 29 minutes.
