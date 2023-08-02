Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Caller on Road 12 in Powell reported a disturbance after hearing yelling for the last hour. They also heard gunshots in the area. Caller said they heard eight shots from what sounded like a 9 mm, and they no longer hear the arguing. Deputy provided assistance, 11:08 p.m., July 24.
Caller on Lane 13 in Powell reported she is having issues with her fiance. Deputy provided assistance, 12:07 p.m., July 26.
Caller on US 14A in Cody reported a male and female in the road arguing, 5:40 p.m., July 26.
PCSO assisted another agency on 17th Street in Cody after receiving reports of a male in his 50s throwing items out of the trash and cursing at passersby. Deputy provided assistance, 6:35 p.m., July 27.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 120 North at milepost 109. Vehicle versus sign, 4:38 p.m., July 23.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue/16th Street in Cody reported boxes in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 1:41 a.m., July 24.
Caller on Bridger Avenue in Ralston reported a stolen motorcycle, 9:11 a.m., July 25.
Caller on US 14-16-20 West in Cody reported construction barrels in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 3:44 p.m., July 25.
Caller on WYO 120 North in Cody reported a white Toyota Highlander and another vehicle were involved in a road rage incident. The driver of the white Toyota pulled into a pull out and flashed a firearm, 11:28 a.m., July 29.
Caller on Corbett Road in Cody reported a silver van parked in the middle of the road with the driver slurring his words and wearing a towel on his head. Deputy provided assistance, 12:58 p.m., July 29.
Other
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell wanted to speak to a deputy about belongings from their ex relationship. Deputy provided assistance, 5:53 p.m., July 23.
Officer initiated activity on WYO 212 in Cody after U.S. Forest Service found a red llama tied to a trail head. Deputy provided assistance, 12 p.m., July 24.
Caller on Road 4 in Powell reported a tree fell on the back side of the house and caused significant damage. Deputy provided assistance, 5 p.m., July 24.
Caller on Road 7 in Powell reported a great Pyrenees dog was stolen from their trailer. Caller said there was a civil dispute over the dog due to a breakup, 11:44 a.m., July 25.
Caller on Ross Road in Cody reported vandalism to his mailbox, 3:58 p.m., July 25.
Caller on Higgins Lane in Cody reported his son was harassing him via email and phone. Deputy provided assistance, 1:15 p.m., July 26.
Caller on US 14A in Powell reported a male threatened him, telling him to get off the property while he was cutting hay, 10:55 a.m., July 27.
Caller requested a welfare check on a child found in the trees. Deputy provided assistance, 8:17 p.m., July 27.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue requested a welfare check after smelling decay coming from the house with no one answering after the caller knocked on the doors and windows. Caller said one light was on in the house. Deputy provided assistance, 9:19 p.m., July 27.
PCSO assisted another agency on Skull Creek Road in Cody after a male was stuck under a pile of fencing, 12:39 p.m., July 28.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Theresa L. Hicks, 29, warrant, July 24.
Kathleen M. Hicks, 58, warrant, July 24.
Michael C. Hothan, 37, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, DUS, failure to signal, no interlock device, probation violation, July 27.
Steven H. Shobert, 48, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, July 30.
Disturbance
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported the band practicing in the band shell is disrupting a jury trial. Officer provided assistance, 3:29 p.m., July 26.
Caller on Kerper Boulevard South reported a dog that has been barking all morning. Caller said it has been an ongoing problem. Officer provided assistance, 9:39 a.m., July 28.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a disturbance after the listed female yelled profanities at the caller, 3:59 p.m., July 28.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported the listed female is yelling at the caller again. Officer provided assistance, 4:42 p.m., July 28.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue reported someone was lighting off fireworks in the area, 12:06 a.m., July 29.
Caller on 17th Street reported a disturbance after a male sitting on the sidewalk with a bicycle was yelling at passing traffic, 12:53 p.m., July 29.
Caller on Alger Avenue reported a disturbance after renters staying at the above location were being very loud and using profanity. Officer provided assistance, 11:04 p.m., July 29.
Traffic
Caller on 19th Street/Public Street reported a tree has fallen down and is blocking over half the roadway. Officer provided assistance, 9:54 a.m., July 24.
REDDI report on Sheridan Avenue for a white Chevrolet van with a male driver who was visibly drinking alcohol while driving around the parking lot, 10:32 a.m., July 24.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Vehicle was struck at Walmart, 12:04 p.m., July 24.
Caller on Fuelie Avenue reported a neighbor has parked a trailer there for at least three months. Officer provided assistance, 1:01 p.m., July 24.
REDDI Report at Stampede Avenue/17th Street for a Jeep driving erratically. Driver has ran stop signs and almost hit the reporting party, 7:18 p.m., July 24.
Caller on US 14A milepost 5 reported a dark color motorcycle with a rider driving at a high rate of speed and passing in between vehicles, 9:21 a.m., July 27.
Caller on 17th Street reported the listed vehicle backed into them, 8:57 p.m., July 27.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue involving an RV and a local vehicle, 8:40 a.m., July 28.
Motor vehicle crash at 14th Street. Vehicle versus dumpster, 1:32 p.m., July 29.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported two motorcycle riders cutting traffic off and speeding, 5:02 p.m., July 29.
Other
Caller on C Street needs to speak with an officer about a male coming to the house, 9:12 a.m., July 24.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported they were worried about their daughter’s welfare. Officer provided assistance, 8:16 p.m., July 24.
Caller on 21st Street/Cougar Avenue reported finding a 2 year old male in the middle of the road. Officer provided assistance, 7:26 a.m., July 25.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported possible drugs after finding a bag of mushrooms in the area, 10:55 a.m., July 25.
Caller on 29th Street requested a welfare check on a possibly suicidal subject, 11:55 a.m., July 25.
Caller on Meadow Lane Avenue reported she is a victim of bank fraud, 3:50 p.m., July 25.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said a check they sent to a vendor was intercepted and cashed by someone, 4:31 p.m., July 25.
Caller on 19th Street requested a welfare check on their daughter who is staying with her boyfriend’s family, 10:32 a.m., July 26.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported abuse of a child that occurred in Billings a week ago. Officer provided assistance, 1:04 p.m., July 26.
Caller on Draw Street reported his sister is loading up a U-Haul and Department of Family Services told him to call the police department if she tries to leave. Officer provided assistance, 1:56 p.m., July 26.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue requested a welfare check for a male in a black shirt and straw hat who is saying he needs help. Officer provided assistance, 2:32 p.m., July 26.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue said there is a female sleeping in a purple Jeep behind a store that has been asked to move multiple times but refuses to do so. Caller does not want them trespassed, but would like assistance making them move. Officer provided assistance, 6:08 a.m., July 27.
Caller on Alger Avenue reported a female left the house and has not returned. Her purse and all belongings are still at the house. Officer provided assistance, 9:42 a.m., July 27.
Caller on Alpine Avenue reported suspicious activity after a male walked into their house. Officer provided assistance, 11:20 a.m., July 27.
Caller on Carey Street reported their concerns about possible elder abuse. Officer provided assistance, 11:28 a.m., July 27.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a lock was cut on a storage unit. The caller did replace the lock, but the unit has saddles in it, 11:31 a.m., July 27.
CPD was requested to assist the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation on Beck Avenue, 3:43 p.m., July 27.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue reported he found a trek bike hidden in the bushes with no one around, 7:33 a.m., July 28.
Caller on E Avenue reported harassment after his neighbor yelled at him that he needs to slow down, 2:22 p.m., July 28.
Caller on Alger Avenue reported there was a subject sleeping on the tables. Officer provided assistance, 9:05 p.m., July 28.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said there was a white female wearing a yellow vest and driving a dump truck who stole $200 worth of material. Officer provided assistance, 9:32 p.m., July 28.
Officer initiated activity at River View Drive after a male subject was seen walking around the building videoing, 10:40 p.m., July 28.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue requested an officer to respond to the restaurant after a male subject stated his credit card was stolen by the manager of the store. Officer provided assistance, 7:26 p.m., July 29.
Caller on 19th Street reported her 13 year old daughter snuck out last night, 4:29 a.m., July 30.
Caller on Alger Avenue reported suspicious activity after finding boxes of food and clothing under picnic tables. Officer provided assistance, 8:15 a.m., July 30.
Caller on Central Avenue requested a welfare check on their daughter who is having issues with her ex. Officer provided assistance, 11:52 a.m., July 30.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue requested a welfare check on a friend who hasn’t been in touch for 21 hours, 7:40 p.m., July 30.
Caller on Alger Avenue requested a welfare check on a male transient sleeping. Officer provided assistance, 8:53 p.m., July 30.
Caller on Elm Avenue reported harassment via Facebook. Neither party will block the other and there is no threat to self or to others. Officer provided assistance, 9:07 p.m., July 30.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported harassment via Snapchat after there were threats of violence with a gun. Officer provided assistance, 9:44 p.m., July 30.
