CIVIL ACTIONS
James Jolovich v. Park County commissioners; The petitioner represented by attorney Laurence Stinson, has submitted their brief for judicial review. In their brief, the petitioner accuses TCT of misleading the commissioners about the intended use for a tower it is building, and the commissioners of acting arbitrarily, capriciously, and abusing their discretion when granting TCT a special use permit to build the tower instead of continuing the hearing in which it was being discussed. Jolovich is disputing the commissioners’ decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot-tall self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain. He is alleging the commissioners failed to take into consideration obstruction of his and his neighbor’s views; diminishing property values; failure to limit tower height in that a broadband communications tower only needs to be about 35 feet tall; nuisance and related health dangers through neurological effects to nearby property owners; failed to perform an adequate environmental review; did not consider alternative locations. Jolovich is requesting the court to review the commissioners’ decision and find that the board did not act within Wyoming law, thus granting a remand for a contested case hearing.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Joshua Martines; State v. Joshua Martines; Charges for allowing children in the presence of meth, causing death or injury in an accident, and failing to have auto insurance were dismissed without prejudice per Martines’ plea deal. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanors for possession of controlled substance meth and reckless endangering. Martines was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 4 days served. He also must serve 6 months unsupervised probation, and pay $1,000 restitution and $835 in court fees. Martines was accused of striking another vehicle head on, and hitting his father and his girlfriend with a vehicle at Juby’s Mobile Home Park in April 2020. Upon arrest, he was found with 1.5 grams of meth while he was with his children.
State v. Crystal Wood; 2 counts for intentionally causing bodily injury against a peace officer were dismissed with prejudice against Wood. She pleaded no contest to intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a peace officer and a misdemeanor for knowingly, defacing, injuring, or destroying property valued less than $1,000. Wood was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence. She also must pay $257.34 in restitution and $475 in court fees. Wood was accused of throwing a chair and trash can at an officer while at Powell Valley Healthcare and digging her fingernails into his hand, making him bleed. Once at the Park County Detention Center, Wood hit, bit and kicked deputies, causing deep bruising and a sprained right hand.
State v. Mia Padilla; Charges for possession of controlled substance marijuana were dismissed and a charge for possession of marijuana in a liquid form – 3rd or subsequent offense, was reduced to a first offense, to which she pleaded guilty to. She was sentenced to 6 months unsupervised probation, a 58-day suspended jail sentence, and $500 in court fees. Padilla possessed a marijuana soda during a police visit to her Powell home in July 2020.
State v. John L. Nave; Nave’s probation revocation proceeding will be delayed until completion of underlying charges from a different circuit court case are complete. Nave’s guilty plea for felony possession with intent to sell under 3 grams methamphetamine was deferred in 2018 and he was placed on 4 years supervised probation. In March, Nave crashed into the “Welcome to Byron” sign and then drove himself to the hospital afterward, admitting he was intoxicated to multiple officials. Nave is currently out of custody with a $5,000 cash/surety bond.
State v. Sian Phillips; Phillips had his probation revoked and reinstated for 5 years supervised along with a 3-5 years suspended prison sentence. In November, Phillips tested positive for and admitted to smoking meth while on probation. In summer 2019 Phillips pled guilty to possessing meth in the presence of a 9-month-old baby while an unrelated warrant was out for his arrest and was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation.
State v. Kenneth Stone; The state submitted notice it intends to use video of the accident, records of the defendant’s prescription history for Oxycodone, zolpidem, and any prescription drugs that may have been used at the time of the accident, results of chemical testing and litigation support package, recording of jail calls, and medical records of the defendant and victims. Stone is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the morning of Oct. 6 and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner.
