Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Barrett Nordberg, $140; Bryan Burrell, $97; Meredith M. Zajac, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jason Bales, theft under $1,000, $270; Robert Mitchell, DUI, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $770.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Peter Pan, Bellflower, Calif., $130; Nixon Pallickal Xavier, Portland, Ore., $140; Marcie Lentz, Clinton, Mich., $130; Andrea Lutz, Owasso, Okla., $115; Donald Scott, Riverton, $97; Thomas Blevins, Parker, Colo., $105; Lawrence Henry, Marysville, Pa., $97; Karen Sanders, Elk Grove, Calif., $145; Adam Bailey, Bailey, Colo., $135; Aubree Ross, Mills, $103; Rachel Villatoro, Hot Springs, Ark., $103; Christian Gutierrez, Powell, $103; Hunter Summerton, Casper, $165; Debra Seltzer, Ventura, Calif., $103; Michael Miles, Bellaire, Texas, $15; Linda Peterson, Powell, $145; Jodi Ludvigson, Clark, $97; Eloy Guzman, Houston, $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gerardo Corral, Greybull, following too closely, $90; Nicole Elton, Helena, Mont., fail to provide proof of insurance, $560; Hector Martinez, Rawlins, valid drivers license, $140; Cecilia Spiering, Powell, compulsory auto insurance, $560; Ryon Butler, Worland, fail to provide proof of insurance, $530; Roger L. Bennett, Meeteetse, DUI, jail 90 days, 88 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $670; Thomas W. George, Powell, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Rustin Willems, Bozeman, Mont., fail to display valid license plates, permits, $90; William Baylor, Odem, Texas, DUI, breach of peace, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; James Smith, Mount Pleasant, Mich., driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, $440.
