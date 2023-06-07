Summer Rayne Gill was born May 29, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Janelle Sagner and Thomas Gill of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 10 ozs.
Grandparents are Helen Durisko, Bonnie Gill and Rich Gill.
Avianna Rosalee Atnip was born May 31, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Alyssa and Ben Atnip of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 4 ozs.
Avianna joins two sisters: Brianna, 7, and Amelia, 4.
Grandparents are James and Marilene Atnip and Dan and Naomi Richard.
Navy May Smith was born May 31, 2023 at Cody Regional Health to Alexandra and Trey Smith of Lovell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 14 ozs.
Navy joins sibling Remi, 2.
Grandparents are Chris and Miria Good and Chadell and Eric Smith.
Shepard William Edward Simpson was born June 3, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Cheyenne and Eric Simpson of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 14 ozs.
Shepard joins two sisters: Isabella, 6, and Joanna, 3.
Grandparents are Deb and Bill Simpson and Steve and Teresa Humphries-Wadsworth. Great-grandparents are Alan and Ann Simpson and Edna Huddler.
Atticus Fox Mickelson was born June 3, 2023 at Cody Regional Health Elizabeth and Jaccob Mickelson of Lovell.
He weighed 6 lbs. 2 ozs.
Grandparents are Skye Mickelson and Mindy Mickelson.
