Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Forest Boluyt, $97; Brandon M. Mead, $115; Peige Jones, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Forest Boluyt, no seat belt, $25; Wayne William Wright, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $820; Wright, no registration, improper display of tags, $820.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Miles Kauffman, Columbia, Mo., $103; Chris Godden, Santee, Calif., $15; Rex L. Reu, Lakewood, ,Colo., $135; Tanveer Ahmed, Topeka, Kan., $105; William Copeland, Bowling Green, Ky., $165; William R. Taylor, Rochester, Minn., $135; Mary Odonnell, Loveland, Colo., $125; Rafal Graca, Roselle, Ill., $105; Lydia R. Yellowbear, Lander, $100; Robert Hathaway, Sheridan, $175; Jason Robertson, Orland, Calif., $105; Franklin Prendergast, Greybull, $250; Christopher Spooner, Bisbee, Ariz., $200; Michael Monnin, Winters, Calif., $160; Shantell Hillius, Gillette, $135; Hari Darapanani, Greenwood Village, Colo., $140; Maria Ferris, Chapel Hill, N.C., $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jason Nufio, Grand Forks, N.D., expired temporary license permit, improper registration, $140; Lydia R. Yellowbear, Lander, valid driver’s license, $125; Mia Padilla, Powell, driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked if not suspended, $440; Gary Rutkowski, Casper, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, 1st offense, $240.
