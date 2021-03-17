Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 14, 2:46 p.m., 74 Road 2EC. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 44 minutes.
March 14, 9:44 p.m., 1001 11th Street. Report of fire in alley, investigated, no fire, 1 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 16 minutes.
March 15, 4:31 p.m., 719 Wyoming Ave. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 14 minutes.
March 15, 4:18 p.m., 15 Mashie Club, smell of gas, investigated, 2 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 42 minutes.
March 16, 2:58 a.m., 3131 Kent Ave. Lift assist for EMS, 2 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 37 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.