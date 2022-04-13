Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Peter Tillotson, 36, DUI, first offense, April 7.
Latishia Roberts, 23, under influence of controlled substance, April 8.
Emily Winters, 34, possession of controlled substance, DUI first offense within 10 years, theft, no valid certificate of title, certificate of registration, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, not carrying and displaying license, April 8.
Disturbance
Caller reported a male is screaming south of their location, HWY 295, Powell. Deputies unable to locate 1:33 a.m. April 9.
Traffic
Fence ran into overnight, Road 8, Powell, 10:30 a.m. April 3.
Caller backed into pole, Main St., Ralston, 6:17 p.m. April 3.
Caller would like to report delayed traffic complaint, County Road 2AB and HWY 14A, Cody, 8:02 a.m. April 4.
Car vs. two deer, mile marker 58 HWY 120 S, Meeteetse, 9:07 p.m. April 4.
Caller states there are six horses running in area, County Road 6NS, Cody. Deputies assisted at 5:48 p.m. April 5.
Caller wants to talk to a deputy about a truck speeding up and down the road in the morning and afternoon, County Road 3DX, Cody. Deputies assisted 7:55 a.m. April 6.
Two vehicle crash, no injuries, no blockage, delayed, County Road 6WX, Cody, 12:29 a.m. April 7.
Caller reported there are three horses in the roadway, Road 13/Lane 14, Powell. Horses gone when deputies arrived 5:17 a.m. April 7.
Caller reported it looked like someone hit the stop sign at the intersection last night, it’s still attached but it is lying flat on the ground, Lane 8/Road 10, Powell, 7:48 a.m. April 7.
REDDI report on HWY 14-16-20 E/HWY 120 S, Cody, vehicle not maintaining lane, unable to locate, Deputies unable to locate 9:21 p.m. April 7.
Brown gelding with white blaze and two white socks on road, Sugar Bars Dr. Cody. Deputies returned gelding to owner, 2:55 p.m. April 9.
Horses out on road, Lane 9, Powell. Deputies gave assistance 6:48 p.m. April 9.
Other
Yellow vehicle parked, possibly a shed hunter, County Road 3JC, Meeteetse. Deputies gave assistance at 6:43 p.m. April 3.
Caller states some cattle with tags have been dumped. County Road 6WXE, Cody. Deputies unable to assist at 7:44 p.m. April 3.
Caller was flying drone and stated two subjects shot at the drone in the air. Appaloosa Lane, Cody. Deputies gave assistance at 7:44 p.m. April 3.
Caller is being hit and the person was screaming and yelling, Road 19, Powell, 9:43 p.m. April 3.
Caller received a letter from the IRS saying someone tried to file taxes using caller’s information, Lane 11, Powell. Deputies assisted at 1:59 p.m. April 4.
Caller reported delayed harassment, State St., Meeteetse, 9:34 a.m. April 5.
Caller reported crypto scam, Hwy 290, Meeteetse, 11:11 a.m. April 5.
Caller says the person they are having problems with is back on the property, County Road 6OR, Cody, 11:29 a.m. April 6.
Caller is concerned about the animals near Brushland Dr., Clark, 7:01 p.m. April 6.
Caller reported there was a truck parked at location that doesn’t belong to anyone, HWY 14A, Powell. Deputies assisted 7:30 a.m. April 7.
Caller reported harassment via text and phone, County Road 7WC, Cody, Deputies assisted 12:12 p.m. April 8.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Frank Wilson, 51, Nampa, Idaho, domestic battery and strangulation, April 6.
Kristina Van Vleet, 39, Cody, DUI third offense within ten years, driving under suspension, April 7.
Jon Montgomery, 71, Powell, DUI, illegal turn and failure to signal, April 7.
Troy Kincheloe, 58, Cody, battery.
Anthony Landua, 32, Powell, arrested for warrant.
Disturbance
Caller says her neighbors are up every night walking around and she would like to speak with an officer regarding her options. Canyon View Ave., Dispatch handled 1:45 a.m. April 7.
Caller says her husband and her have been arguing and he is heavily intoxicated, Pioneer Ave. Officer provided assistance, 2:07 a.m. April 7.
Male outside now but was trying to fight a patron, subject left with a different member. No victim, nobody wants to press charges, black four door truck, Meadow Lane Ave. Officer provided assistance 5:34 p.m. April 7.
Dog barking nonstop on Carter Ave., ongoing issue. Neighbors have all tried to talk to owner, 6:20 p.m. April 8.
Disturbance reported on 26th St. sounds like two females on top floor of second building on the left are yelling at each other. Officer provided assistance, 1:08 a.m. April 10.
Caller says his neighbors have been a problem ever since they moved in, Draw St. Officer provided assistance 9:22 a.m. April 10.
Caller on Draw St. states there is a car alarm going off for approximately an hour. Officer gave assistance 10:22 p.m. April 11.
Traffic
Silver Toyota Camry driving in center turn lane 13th and Sheridan, can’t maintain lane towards 16th St. Officer provided assistance 6:50 p.m. April 5.
Driver driving with no license, passenger citation for permitting unlicensed person to drive, no insurance, Stampede Ave. Officer issued citation 8:25 p.m. April 5.
Vehicle in lane of traffic road blockage, Yellowstone Ave. 2:52 p.m. April 6.
REDDI report Big Horn Ave. caller says a vehicle owner came in yelling at people and poking people in the chest, vehicle has since left and it parked across the street at 3H Liquor, 12:38 p.m. April 7.
Truck spinning cookies in parking lot on 10th St. Officer provided assistance, 10:31 p.m. April 8.
Motor vehicle crash occurred on Sheridan Ave. Silver Ford Escape was backed into by a black Ford Expedition. Officer issued a citation, 3:22 p.m. April 11.
Other
Caller states the bank did a repo and there were more than just personal belongings taken out of truck. 17th St., 4:25 p.m. April 5.
Caller wants to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred the night before and again that morning, Yellowstone Ave., 8:54 a.m. April 7.
Caller wants to report the theft of some power tools as well as money off a company card, Cloud Peak Storage on 20th St., 9:42 a.m. April 7.
Underage smokers on 10th St., 9:50 a.m. April 7.
Two stray dogs, Big Horn Ave. Officer returned to owner, 1:08 p.m. April 7.
Caller wants to trespass a listed individual on Yellowstone Ave., 1:55 p.m. April 7.
Welfare check parking lot of Maverik, female in yellow Nissan Xterra, employees aware but nobody has attempted contact, Big Horn Ave. Officer provided assistance 2:45 p.m. April 7.
Police station lobby contact, reported harassment via text by ex husband, no physical harm, Big Horn Ave. Officer provided assistance 8:28 p.m. April 7.
Caller needs to retrieve her belongings from Canyon View Ave. Officer provided assistance, 8:55 p.m. April 7.
Dog in black two door Honda car with Montana license plates, panting, windows up. Temperature is 55 degrees per online resource, Yellowstone Ave., no action taken 11:01 a.m. April 8.
Caller wants to talk to an officer about a possible elderly exploitation case, 34th St. Police officer gave assistance 1:23 p.m, April 8.
Caller referred by bank to speak with deputy, Beck Ave. Officer gave assistance 2:07 p.m. April 8.
Caller says there is a dog hanging out underneath her truck and the dog won’t move. Caller may have hit the dog. C St. and E. Ave. 2:23 p.m. April 8.
Person called about a subject inside park on Blackburn side with red four door sedan. He was urinating behind his vehicle, now sitting in the driver’s seat, no passengers. White male, short, 50-60, heavy, blue shorts, possible white shirt. Officer assisted, subject gone upon arrival, 3:52 p.m. April 8.
Two dogs at large, grey and black pit and a tan Scotty type down the alley, 14th St. Officer gave assistance, 5:31 p.m. April 8.
Possible suicidal juvenile, Sheridan Ave and 16th St. Officer provided assistance, 9:40 p.m. April 8.
Caller advised he was “pulled over” 15-20 minutes ago by someone claiming to be an officer and told it was illegal to have LED fog lights, 11th St. and Salsbury Ave. 9:39 p.m. April 8.
Caller requested welfare check after receiving a text from mother last night stating something about meds and not making a lot of sense, U.S. 14-16-20 E. Officer provided assistance 7:39 a.m. April 9.
Caller says there is an unfriendly husky running around the area of 12th St. Officers unable to assist, 9:35 a.m. April 9.
Caller just arrived home and two young kittens appeared near his front door. One appears injured the other appears sick, 26th St. Officer unable to assist, 12:35 p.m. April 9.
Suspicious activity reported on Meadow Lane Ave. Truck drives by house twice and stops in front of the house with the engine running facing the wrong direction. Gone upon officer’s arrival, 11:53 p.m. April 9.
Caller on A St. says her ex is remotely messing with her wireless router and internet. Officer provided assistance 10:23 a.m. April 10.
Caller says the guardrail has been damaged on County Road 2ABW, 12:42 p.m. April 10.
Caller received two counterfeit $100 bills in the till, 8th St., 11:03 a.m. April 10.
Caller would like officer to check his business, Date St. Officer provided assistance 9:01 a.m. April 11.
Tan four door car parked for about a week on 16th St. Officer provided assistance 10:55 a.m. April 11.
Woman on Wyoming Ave. says someone used her banking info and social to buy a car. Officer provided assistance 11:13 a.m. April 11.
Caller stated they have an old black and grey Chihuahua found in Sheridan Ave. area, 7:13 p.m. April 11.
Intoxicated subject on Sheridan Ave. camping in a tent in the Wendy’s parking lot. Officer provided assistance 9:49 p.m. April 11.
