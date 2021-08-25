Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 17, 3:17 p.m., 401 Cougar, Absaroka Senior Living. Pole station activated, false alarm, 1 unit and 9 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Aug. 17, 7:54 p.m., 243 Blackburn Ave. Report of fire in back of building, false alarm, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 16 minutes.
Aug. 21, 7:53 a.m., 244 Sheridan. Carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, nothing found, 3 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
Aug. 21, 5:45 p.m., MP 27 US 14-16-20 W. Trees on fire, lightning caused, turned over to Forest Service, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 15 minutes.
Aug. 22, 10:28 a.m., 321 Yellowstone. Lift assist to assist coroner, with body found in truck outside Walmart, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
Aug. 23, 12:17 p.m., 1226 Birch Lane, broken gas line inside house, shut off gas, ventilated house, turned over to Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 37 minutes.
