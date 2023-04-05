Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kyle Jacob Sager, 30, DUI of alcohol and controlled substances - 2nd offense within 10 years, March 29.
Traffic
Officer initiated activity at WYO 120 S/ WYO 290 in Meeteetse. Semi can’t make it up the hill. Deputy provided assistance, 10:21 p.m., March 26.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 9 in Powell. Headstones were hit within the last two days, 9:10 a.m., March 27.
Caller on County Road 6SU in Cody reported approximately 30 to 35 horses on the road. Deputy provided assistance, 2:23 p.m., March 27.
Caller on County Road 3CXS in Cody reported a couch in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 8:01 a.m., April 1.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 8RA in Clark. Caller rolled a horse trailer. Truck did not roll. No injury, no blocking and no airbag deployment, 12:59 p.m., April 1.
Other
Caller on Sugar Bars Drive in Cody advised someone attempted to pull funds from their retirement, 2:13 p.m., March 28.
Caller on County Road 6DU in Cody reported unknown persons came on to the caller’s property to dump trash and steal utilities. Deputy provided assistance, 10:06 a.m., March 30.
Caller on Oak Drive in Cody reported a dog attempted to attack a person, 12:02 p.m., April 1.
Caller on Lane 11 in Powell reported a prowler in their yard, possibly getting into the caller’s SUV. Deputy provided assistance, 9:41 p.m., April 1.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashtin L. Drake, 31, warrant, March 29.
Breanna L. Lawrence, 31, probation & parole arrest & hold order, March 30.
Cecilio H. Zubia, 27, probation & parole arrest & hold order, March 30.
Alyssa M. Zeller, 35, probation & parole arrest & hold order, March 30.
Kayla B. McElmury, 38, warrant, taking controlled substance or liquid into jail, April 2.
Corbin Z. Hendrix, 26, under the influence of controlled substance & probation violation, April 3.
Amber R. Higbie, 18, warrant, April 3.
Clinton J. Lancaster, 50, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance, probation violation, April 3.
Disturbance
Caller on Canyon View Avenue reported their girlfriend was intoxicated and yelling. Officer provided assistance, 6:22 p.m., March 29.
Traffic
Caller on 12th Street/Rumsey Avenue would like to speak with the code enforcement officer about numerous expired plates. Officer provided assistance, 12:33 p.m., March 28.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said he was “door dinged” by the car parked next to him. Officer provided assistance, 1:18 p.m., March 28.
Reddi report at 16th Street/Beck Avenue for a silver Chevy Silverado stopping and going in the middle of the road, 10:55 a.m., March 29.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a hit and run in the parking lot. No information on the suspect, 9:58 a.m., March 30.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said there is a lot of trash and debris in the road that cars are hitting that was dropped from a construction truck. Officer provided assistance, 3:37 p.m., March 30.
Motor vehicle crash on Lichen Drive. Caller said that his motorhome was struck by CRH home health earlier this morning, 4:13 p.m., March 31.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/12th Street reported a white Camry with a black stripe down the middle and Utah plates along with a blue Subaru were racing up and down main street, 8:10 p.m., April 3.
Other
Officer initiated activity on 14th Street for a person who was trespassing and possibly feeding feral cats. Officer provided assistance, 7:06 a.m., March 28.
Caller on 16th Street reported approximately five dealer plates lost, 3:04 p.m., March 29.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said that his 17 year old son is on foot, walking near the above location. The caller believes he has a vape which may have THC. The caller would like assistance locating his son, and have him cited for smoking if found, 3:24 p.m., March 30.
Caller on 17th Street is requesting assistance with the listed female. She dropped a dollar bill with a white powdery substance, and probation and parole would like assistance, 3:31 p.m., March 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported she saw what she believed was a suspect — a younger male walking with a white mask and large duffle bag, 2:11 a.m., March 31.
Caller on 17th Street said the listed male hit her in the head about two hours ago, and is being threatened by a female that was there during the incident. Officer provided assistance, 3:02 p.m., March 31.
Caller on Stampede Avenue said a 15 year old tested positive for using THC and the caller would like to speak to an officer, 3:39 p.m., March 31.
Caller on Canyon View Avenue reported their girlfriend was harassing them. Officer provided assistance, 4:38 p.m., April 1.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said that a customer just dined and dashed for $60, 3:16 p.m., April 2.
Caller on Haugen Street states they are receiving threatening texts. Officer provided assistance, 8:06 a.m., April 3.
