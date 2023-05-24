Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Damien Luke Garcia, 31, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, no drivers license, May 18.
Suzanne Marie Cole, 58, DUI of alcohol and controlled substances - 3rd offense within 10 years, open container, turning violations, following too closely, driving vehicle within single lane, May 20.
Brandon James Krein, 25, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, no registration and improper display of tags, May 22.
Disturbance
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell reported her and her mother, who owns the property, are arguing over numerous things. Deputy provided assistance, 4:56 p.m., May 15.
Caller on Riverside Avenue in Powell reported a domestic disturbance between parents, 7:32 p.m., May 18.
Caller at Road 9 1/2 in Powell reported a male in the basement throwing things around. Deputy provided assistance, 10:22 p.m., May 18.
Caller on Road 8 in Powell reported a domestic disturbance after having a verbal argument with boyfriend, 12:31 p.m., May 20.
Traffic
Caller on Wright Brothers Drive in Cody reported two horses on the highway headed towards the WYDOT building, 11:24 a.m., May 14.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 1AB in Clark. Vehicle versus antelope, 5:53 a.m., May 16.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 9 in Powell. Brown Chevy pickup truck wrecked, was pulled out and swerved all over the road once it left. The truck was heavily damaged, 9:19 a.m., May 17.
Caller on Jason Road in Powell said high schoolers were racing on the road and skidding out, kicking up rocks. Deputy provided assistance, 3:08 p.m., May 17.
Caller on US 14A in Cody said the listed vehicle and her were engaged in a road rage incident. Driver was warned for speed, 3:01 p.m., May 18.
Caller on Arrowhead Drive West in Meeteetse said someone put barbed wire in the road and it is now wrapped up in the truck, 6:53 p.m., May 18.
Other
Caller on Road 8 in Powell reported possible child abuse, 11:37 a.m., May 15.
Caller on County Road 6OR in Cody stated her goats have been attacked by a dog, 12:05 p.m., May 15.
Caller on Walking Star Road in Cody reported a male passed out in a truck, who was possible intoxicated. Male arrested for DUI, 7:39 p.m., May 15.
Caller on US 14A in Cody reported drug activity at a residence, 9:44 p.m., May 15.
Caller on Del Rio Road in Powell reported that gas was taken from his vehicle last night. Deputy provided assistance, 8:11 a.m., May 16.
Caller on Logan Mountain Drive in Cody reported locks were cut at storage units, 11:54 a.m., May 17.
Caller on WYO 120 N in Cody reported a male in a green vest sleeping on the side of the highway. Deputy provided assistance, 1:58 p.m., May 19.
Caller on Musser Road in Cody requested a welfare check after receiving an email from her son that concerned her, 8:49 a.m., May 20.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody requested a welfare check on daughter who has been parked on the road for approximately eight hours according to her GPS tracking, 8:26 p.m., May 20.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Brandon S. McEndree, 36, warrant, May 17.
Kent A. Skiner, 69, domestic battery, May 17.
Teegan D. Marsh, 19, Under 21 DUI, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of nicotine products, under 21 possession of alcohol, speeding, May 18.
Justin S. Baggs, 43, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, no proof of insurance, white lamp required to illuminate rear registration, May 18.
Chad J. Hotler, 41, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, driving while under suspension, improper left hand turn, no license plate light, May 21.
Disturbance
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a disturbance, stating a woman in the apartment above her is saying, ‘no stop, don’t hit me.’ Officer provided assistance, 7:17 p.m., May 17.
Caller on Hillcrest Drive reported a disturbance with five to six intoxicated teens yelling and throwing bottles. Caller said they were still on the property, 3:23 p.m., May 18.
Caller on Holler Avenue states there is a neighbor that keeps blasting his radio. Officer provided assistance, 10:57 a.m., May 20.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on West Yellowstone Avenue. Garbage truck versus brick wall, 6:36 a.m., May 16.
Caller on WYO 291 on County Road 6WX reported a gold Buick driving extremely fast and reckless, 7:24 a.m., May 16.
Caller on Duggleby Drive said her vehicle has been stolen from the above location, 2:42 p.m., May 17.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue/Big Horn Avenue reported a green Jeep parked in the middle of the road with nobody in it. Officer provided assistance, 2:05 p.m., May 19.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a silver Honda Accord whose wheel had snapped off and was sitting in the middle of isle 13. Officer provided assistance, 6:54 a.m., May 20.
Other
Caller on Blackburn Avenue stated his wife was at the park and a male tried grabbing their child, 10:14 a.m., May 16.
Caller on River View Drive stated a local man was using her phone number for various things. Officer provided assistance, 11:23 a.m., May 16.
Caller on Stampede Avenue would like to speak with an officer about a gun they recovered. Officer provided assistance, 12:31 p.m., May 16.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue reported a check they sent through the mail was frauded and cashed by someone else, 5:01 p.m., May 16.
Caller on Meadow Lane Avenue reported a 3 year old and 1 year old who told the caller they are locked out of their house. No adults were around. Officer provided assistance, 9:52 a.m., May 17.
Caller on Mountain View Drive reported their neighbor for dumping cement chunks and gravel in a dumpster. Officer provided assistance, 12:47 p.m., May 17.
Caller on 17th Street reported a group sitting on the curb with a sign asking for help in front of the store. Officer provided assistance, 2:25 p.m., May 18.
Caller on Canyon View Avenue reported their purse was taken from their vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 11:36 a.m., May 19.
Caller on Stampede Avenue reported a black pick up that may be selling narcotics out of it, 1:43 p.m, May 19.
Caller on Warren Road requested a welfare check on a male walking in the lanes of travel, 2:06 p.m., May 19.
Caller on Stampede Avenue reported an attempt to locate, stating his son is running from him again. Officer provided assistance, 3:05 p.m., May 19.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a female took food from the store, 2:31 a.m., May 20.
Officers responded to an assist other agency request for help with searching for a dark blue Jeep with a possible suicidal female that could be headed towards the North Fork, 11:22 a.m., May 20.
Caller on 22nd Street reported their 16-year-old daughter was approached by an aggressive dog. It was a medium-sized brown and white collie and belongs to the neighbor. Officer provided assistance, 5:48 p.m., May 20.
Caller on G Avenue reported there was subject looking through dumpsters and checking storage units in the area, 6:05 p.m., May 21.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a male with a fire pit and tent south of the caller’s location. Caller said the male should not be there. Officer provided assistance, 7:48 p.m., May 21.
Officer initiated activity at Depot Drive because a male was complaining about someone dropping things off at his barn. Officer provided assistance, 8:53 p.m., May 21.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported that the listed male is threatening to slash her tires. Officer provided assistance, 2:55 p.m., May 22.
Caller on D Avenue believes he has a transient living behind his storage units, 3:12 p.m., May 22.
Caller on Elm Avenue said his mother is smoking inside the home, and he doesn’t want her to kill his children with second-hand smoke, 7:17 p.m., May 22.
