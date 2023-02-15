Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Sarah Ellen Selley, 41, warrant, Feb. 7.
Frank Cayer Wilson, 52, warrant attempt, Feb. 9.
Travis William Rednour, 40, warrant, Feb. 10.
Patricia Gail Shew, 61, warrant, Feb. 10.
Traffic
Traffic stop conducted at 16th Street/Wyoming Avenue. Driver cited five times. Passenger arrested on Platte County warrant, 9:06 p.m., Feb. 7.
Caller on Milkyway Drive said there is someone driving around kicking up dirt and blasting music, 11:06 p.m., Feb. 10.
Other
Caller on County Road 2AB reported a male was assaulted by another male. Deputy provided assistance, 1:08 a.m., Feb. 5.
Caller on Diamond View Road reported a bullet hit a large snow drift on caller’s property, 5:42 p.m., Feb. 5.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported there are trespassers in their corrals, 7: 59 p.m., Feb. 5.
Caller on Milkyway Drive reported the Powell Police Department is requesting assistance locating runaway, 11 p.m., Feb. 5.
Caller on Lane 20 in Cody reported a female and male arguing who left and were headed to Cody, 8:12 p.m., Feb. 6.
Fire department requesting investigation at residence they are at on Road 8 in Powell. Deputy provided assistance, 7:36 p.m., Feb. 7.
Caller on Peaks Lane states male is violating her protection order. Deputy provided assistance, 3:31 p.m., Feb. 8.
Caller on Badger Boulevard in Meeteetse states he needs to get tools off property. They are having a legal dispute. Deputy provided assistance, 8:05 a.m., Feb. 9.
Caller on Road 5 in Powell reported gas drained out of their vehicle, 4:07 p.m., Feb. 10.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jeremy J. Johnstone, 24, probation and parole arrest and hold order, Feb. 7.
Kyle S. Cordes, 33, warrant, Feb. 9.
Tucker D. Wirfel, 35, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance, Feb. 10.
Jared L. Wood, 46, DUI of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, Feb. 10.
Michael J. Shaffer, 45, DUI of alcohol, open container, Feb. 11.
Juan J. Medina, 48, warrant, Feb. 13.
Disturbance
Caller on 13th Street reported a male and female fighting. Officer provided assistance, 11:12 p.m., Feb. 7.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue. Silver truck hit the caller’s vehicle while driving, but the truck continued into town, 7:41 p.m., Feb. 11.
Other
Caller on Stampede Avenue called for his daughter and then hung up after she said she didn’t want an ambulance. Officer provide assistance, 12:08 p.m., Feb. 7.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street states she needs advice about what would happen if she was to report an assault, 7:59 a.m., Feb. 8.
Caller on Roger Sedam Drive requested assistance in locating a trailer which was possibly left at the airport. Officer provided assistance, 10:42 a.m., Feb. 8.
Caller on 34th Street states his neighbor is committing fraud, 11:01 a.m., Feb. 8.
Caller on 34th Street reported his girlfriend is pointing a gun to his head, 11:30 a.m., Feb. 8.
Caller on Date Street states there is a Jeep Liberty that looks to have been in a wreck at some point and is in a storage locker that should be empty. Officer provided assistance, 12:59 p.m., Feb. 8.
Caller on E Avenue stated her house smells like weed and would like someone to come check it out. She thinks it is her roommate, 9:39 a.m., Feb. 9.
Caller on Elm Avenue requested a civil standby to retrieve his belongings, 3:49 p.m., Feb. 9.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue states a judge is requesting a deputy be present during an 11 a.m. domestic violence hearing, 5:14 p.m., Feb. 9.
Caller on Central Avenue reported they are receiving threats over the phone from an unknown male subject, 8:02 a.m., Feb. 10.
Caller on Stampede Avenue reported a male is threatening the insurance office over claims. Officer provided assistance, 10:13 a.m., Feb. 10.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a female pulled over two mornings ago, took pictures of the caller’s business and accused the caller of taking her kids. Officer provided assistance, 2:05 p.m., Feb. 10.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a neighbor for plugging extension cords into their business. Officer provided assistance, 11:49 a.m., Feb. 11.
Caller on 34th Street reported their ex has been leaving threatening voicemails, 11:50 a.m., Feb. 12.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue states he had an ex-employee who he thinks was arrested for drugs and would like to have a drug dog come to business to check for drugs in the building. Officer provided assistance, 10:11 a.m., Feb. 13.
Caller on 12th Street requested a child welfare check on a listed female with altering behavior and scars on her wrists. Officer provided assistance, 12:00 p.m., Feb. 13.
