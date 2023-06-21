Everett Dean Rasmussen was born June 11, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Carter Rasmussen and Tearza Rasmussen of Worland.
He weighed 8 lbs. 15 ozs.
Grandparents are Mike and Amy Handford, and Jerry Harvard and Christy Rasmussen, and Dean Rasmussen in memory.
Maelee Grace Beier was born June 13, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Darren and Becky Beier of Powell.
She weighed 5 lbs. 13 ozs. and was 19.5 inches long.
Maelee joins one sibling: Ryker, 2.
Grandparents are Ron and Natalie Baker, and Mahlon and Jere Clemens.
