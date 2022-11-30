Rhys Alexander Hitz was born Nov. 21, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Kaleb and Kayla Hitz of Frannie.
He weighed 6 lbs. 10 oz. and was 18 1/4 inches long.
Rhys joins siblings Tristan, 10, Camilla, 7, Hallee, 5, KcRay, 3, and Nathanael, 1.
Grandparents are Jill and Lynn Hitz.
Sadie Faith Thomas was born Nov. 23, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Linzi Smith and Jason Thomas of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Sadie joins sibling Piper Deloris Thomas, 2.
Grandparents are Danny, Carla, Angie, Michael and Monee.
Ryann Asay was born Nov. 25, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Ashley Asay.
She weighed 5 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Mitch Asay, and Kim and Mike Wilson.
Chloe Joann Guertin was born Nov. 27, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Andrew and Karissa Guertin of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 17 1/2 inches long.
Chloe joins siblings Lydia, 4, Rebekah, 3, and Andrew, 1.
Grandparents are James and Marilene Atnip, David and Julie Guertin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.