Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Cong Le, speeding, $109; Tiffany Miller, illegal U-turn, causing a crash, $210; Peter Pratt, careless driving, $150; Frazier Spomer, no liability insurance, crash, bench warrant for failure to pay.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Richard Lee Wright, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750, $10; Jeromie Ballinger, interfering with a police officer, bench warrant for failure to comply with court order; Chastyn Royer, illegal possession of controlled substance sleeping pills, bench warrant for failure to pay.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Berton Echeverria Sanchez, Arvada, Colo., driving while suspended, bench warrant for failure to appear; Harvey Simmons, Thermopolis, no valid or expired registration, bench warrant for failure to pay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.