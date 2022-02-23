Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Cong Le, speeding, $109; Tiffany Miller, illegal U-turn, causing a crash, $210; Peter Pratt, careless driving, $150; Frazier Spomer, no liability insurance, crash, bench warrant for failure to pay.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Richard Lee Wright, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750, $10; Jeromie Ballinger, interfering with a police officer, bench warrant for failure to comply with court order; Chastyn Royer, illegal possession of controlled substance sleeping pills, bench warrant for failure to pay.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Berton Echeverria Sanchez, Arvada, Colo., driving while suspended, bench warrant for failure to appear; Harvey Simmons, Thermopolis, no valid or expired registration, bench warrant for failure to pay.
