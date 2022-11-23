Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 15, 2:12 p.m., 1920 15th St., carbon monoxide alarm, turned over to Black Hills Energy, three units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 18 minutes.
Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m., 2401 Cougar Ave., alarm, canceled, two units and 24 personnel. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Nov. 17, 4:15 p.m., 1218 Whitewater Court, carbon monoxide alarm, ventilated house, three units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Nov. 18, 1:20 p.m., mile post 66 WYO 120 S, rollover, assisted EMS, four units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 55 minutes.
Nov. 19, 9:47 a.m., Stampede and Heart Mountain, motor vehicle accident, spread absorbal, three units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 31 minutes.
Nov. 20, 4:28 a.m., 5 Mashie Club, smell of gas, investigated, three units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 42 minutes.
Nov. 21, 10:05 a.m., 540 Yellowstone Ave., motor vehicle accident, traffic control, three units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 5 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.