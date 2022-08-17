CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Randy Matthews; Matthews entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency on Aug. 9. Matthews is charged with first degree arson for maliciously starting a fire with intent to damage an occupied structure, a felony punishable by imprisonment for life, a fine of not more than $20,000 or both. Matthews was also charged with two counts of interference with a peace officer. One was a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both, and the other was a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year, a fine of not more than $1000, or both. Matthews allegedly lit his hotel bed on fire at the Super 8 in Powell on March 8. A jury trial will be scheduled for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.