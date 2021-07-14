Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Samuel Joe, $15; Sarah Dunkerley, $145; Michael Showalter, $125; Jaclyn Wescott, $103; Justin Otte, $115; Logan Thyng, $135; Stephanie Lee, $215.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Alexandra Schmeiser, following too closely, $90; Jake Edgar, under 21-years old driving under the influence of alcohol, $370; Sara Dabel, invalid docs, $140; Corbin Hendrix, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, $140; Marcella Bodner, expired temporary license, $150; Marcella Bodner, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Zachary Brailer, Gainesville, Fla., $195; Guozhu He, San Jose, Calif., $150; Siobhan Hardiman, Sherborn, Mass., $135; Valentina Izzo, Bradenton, Fla., $103; Michael Householder, Palestine, Texas, $109; William Olar, Mansfield, Ohio, $160; Jason Hagerty, Berthoud, Colo., $140; Ignacio Barbosa Parra, Lake City, Fla., $155; Israel Osegueracontreras, Bonita, Calif., $130; Susan Serhan, Bethlehem, Pa., $115; Jacob Lacy, Bozeman, $105; Jesse Parman, Shepherd, Mont., $105; Kyle Dooley, Billings, $125; Sundar Mallikarjunan, Shoreview, Minn., $150; Kary Engle, Big Timber, Mont., $145; Ryan Johnson, Torrington, $130; Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La., $125; Chandu Kattula, Denver, $160; Patrick McCallin, Denver, $135; Wade West, Kennewick, Wash., $115; Nihar Sahoo, Rocklin, Calif., $170; Gary Burton, Weatherford, Texas; $115; Chetan Joshi, Chicago, Ill., $120; Victoria Robinson, Denver, $223; Clifton La Duke, Arden Hills, Mich., $303; Bill Boyd, West Jordan, Utah, $125; Anil Balne, Parker, Colo., $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Philip Marra, Gillette, expired temporary license, $140; Allen Boughter, Lovell, vehicle overweight, $210; Alexander Fadin, Centennial, Colo., failure to stop at a stop sign, $140; Paul Roth, Lovell, driving with a suspended license, $440; Glenn Betten, Grand Rapids, Mich., willful refusal to obey officer, $240; Glenn Betten, Grand Rapids, Mich., willful refusal to obey officer, $240; Tammy Gorum, Columbus, Ga., illegal passing, $100; April Lane, Lovell, expired temporary license, $140; William Olar, Mansfield, Ohio, no child safety restraint, $10; Bruce Dooley, Burlington, no seat belt, $25; Connie Werbelow, Greybull, failure to give insurance info, $270; Katherine Hedges, Billings, failure to backout safely without interfering with traffic and to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property, $270; Shelby Ames, Rock Springs, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $3,203.96.
