Maya is a 3 year old Rottie Mix. She does great with other dogs and loves playing with them. She also does really well with kids. We are unsure how she is with cats but with her laid back personality, it is worth a shot! She is a sweet girl that really loves to snuggle. Ki-Ki is an 8 year old Siamese mix. She is a big lover and enjoys attention. She does great with kids as long as they are just petting and not picking her up. We are unsure how she does with dogs or other cats. Ki-Ki has no teeth which doesn’t slow her down at all and she LOVES her wet food. Napping is on her top list of things that she likes along with pets and snuggles. Her adoption fee is sponsored which means she is free to those with an approved application. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

