Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
James Blakeley, $15; Justin Heid, $135.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Wright, child endangerment, jail 90 days, 80 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $720; Brooks Roddan, expired temporary license, $140; Anthony Landua driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense and failure to provide proof of insurance, jail 60 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $990; Dalton Lanning, reckless endangering, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $220; Brian Schmidt, property destruction under $1,000, jail 60 days, 52 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970; Dryden Howrey, no seat belt, $25; Talynn Paul, no seat belt, $25; Johnny Hanna, no seat belt, $25; Heather McNeil, illegal turn, $90; Laura Stanley, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 100 days, 98 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jordan Biel, Mooresville, N.C., $145; Christopher Matthews, Helena, Mont., $240; Bart Osthoff, Sheridan, $130; Cody Parsley, Burlington, $97.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gerald Frazer, Thermopolis, driving under the influence, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520.
