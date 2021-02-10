Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Alexandra Kirk, failure to yield left turn, $100; Chad Joiner, speeding in school zone, $155; Taylor Robson, no valid or expired registration, $100; Kate Beardall, speeding, $109; Hayden DeMaranville, no valid drivers license, $160; Rebecca Varian, driving while under influence, bench warrant for failure to pay fine.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Karrie Glanz, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, $750, $10; Adam Howe Spaulding, disorderly conduct, $310.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Joe Ray York, Meeteetse, improper backing, crash, $100, $10; York, leaving the scene of a crash, $600; Christine Glenn, Stone Ridge, N.Y., speeding, $109; Jameedee Myrick, Powell, speeding, $115; Skylee Gray, Lehi, Utah, speeding in school zone, $185 Timothy Eggan, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
John William Loving, Roberts, Idaho, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
