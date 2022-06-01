Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Mary Escobedo, 28, battery, May 27.
John Cesario, 52, warrant, probation revocation, misdemeanor, May 27.
Stephanie Francis, 35, warrant, May 27.
Stacey Henderson, 34, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense within ten years, May 27.
Disturbance
Caller on Road 4 in Powell, says a person came over this morning to the front door, beat on the door and started yelling at the caller about changing the water, 7:15 a.m. May 22.
Caller on Meadow Rd. in Powell is arguing with another person. The person is refusing to leave, 12:14 a.m. May 27.
Caller on Main St. in Ralston reported screaming and yelling between parties, 8:56 a.m. May 28.
Caller on Oak Dr. in Cody heard a bang outside of the home. Believes it may have been a gunshot or tannerite, but it sounded very close. Deputy unable to locate, 11:30 p.m. May 28.
Traffic
Caller on Road 2ABW in Cody states there are two cows and two calves in the area at the end of the road, seem to be alone and maybe on the wrong side of the road. Deputy provided assistance, 12:31 p.m. May 22.
Car vs. deer, no injuries on Lane 10 in Powell, 9:58 p.m. May 23.
A caller on US 14A in Powell says a vehicle parks in their parking lot every morning and leaves every evening. Deputy provided assistance, 8:29 a.m. May 24.
Beige vehicle vs. a gate, no injuries, gate and trailer damaged on Road 2AB in Cody, 6:44 p.m. May 24.
Calves out in road on WYO 114 in Powell, 10:50 p.m. May 24.
Two bay horses in road on Lane 18 in Cody, 9:49 a.m. May 25.
A white pickup doing donuts and burnouts in the area around Road 2N in Deaver. Deputy issued a citation, 8:34 p.m. May 26.
REDDI report on US 14A and WYO 114 in Powell. Driver in black vehicle headed towards Powell, possibly intoxicated. Deputy was unable to locate, 9:21 p.m. May 27.
REDDI report on US 14A and Road 14 in Powell. Dark gray SUV swerving all over the road. Deputy unable to locate, 6:34 p.m. May 28.
Other
Caller has been harassed and received threats on Road 8RA in Clark, 10:07 a.m. May 23.
Caller says that the neighbor’s dog killed some of their chickens on Road 11 in Powell, 10:23 a.m. May 23.
Caller says that the neighbors on Pinto Rd. in Cody are burning something that makes really black toxic smoke. Deputy provided assistance, 10:35 a.m. May 23.
A Canyon Lake Dr. in Cody caller would like to speak with a deputy about a scam. Deputy provided assistance, 10:53 a.m. May 23.
Caller on Lane 11 in Powell, thinks one of the neighbors is stealing chickens. Deputy provided assistance, 2:21 p.m. May 24.
A Road 6 in Powell caller states one of the neighbors keeps harassing the caller and family. Deputy provided assistance, 4:38 p.m. May 24.
Caller says there has been a vehicle parked on the side of the road on Lane 9 and Road 3 in Powell, for the last few days and is concerned something may have happened to the registered owner, 5:04 p.m. May 25.
Caller on Road 19 in Powell has questions about water rights, deputy provided assistance 5:32 p.m. May 25.
Caller advised someone is putting rocks in the roadway on Road 2ABN and WYO 120 N in Cody. Deputy provided assistance, 9:42 a.m. May 26.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell states numerous items were taken from a safe, 12:58 p.m. May 26.
Caller reported a person walking alongside the roadway, possibly intoxicated on Lane 7 and Henry Rd. in Powell. Deputy was unable to locate, 7:41 p.m. May 26.
Caller on Road 7WC in Cody, states there are cows on shooting range property and they are doing a big shoot tomorrow and they need them gone. Deputies unable to assist, 11:19 a.m. May 28.
Caller states that there should be no one at the property on Road 6RT in Cody and was told the garage door and gate are open. Deputy provided assistance, 1:32 p.m. May 28.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Kelly Hudson, 63, driving while under the influence of controlled substance, third offense within ten years, driving while under suspension, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign and improper left turn, May 26.
Tron Adams, 23, warrant, May 26.
Jonathan Jacobs, 21, Powell, driving while under the influence, first offense within ten years, headlights not in use, May 27.
John Cesario, 52, driving while under suspension, possession of marijuana, failure to stop at stop sign, May 27.
Kyle Cordes, 32, warrant, May 29.
Disturbance
Caller on 15th St. reporting loud music coming from area. Officer gave assistance, 8:11 p.m. May 26.
Caller on Canyon View Ave. reports people from apartment are causing problems, stomping and slamming doors and just dumped a dustpan of stuff on her car, 6:02 p.m. May 29.
Traffic
Caller was almost hit while riding his motorcycle on Beck Ave. and 16th St. Officer provided assistance, 1:52 p.m. May 26.
Motor vehicle crash occurred overnight, fence ran into on Alger Ave, 7:34 a.m. May 27.
Motor home ran over cinder blocks that were blocking the gas pumps on 17th St. The motor home is now stuck and damaged, 8:22 p.m., May 27.
Caller says there is a black truck and a green vehicle that have been drag racing in the Beck Ave. and 20th St. area for the last 20 minutes. Officer provided assistance, 5:39 p.m. May 28.
Caller reports a black single cab truck almost ran into him from the opposite lane on River View Dr. Officer was unable to locate, 11:01 p.m. May 28.
Caller on Bleistein Ave. states he received a sticker from code enforcement officer in regards to him not being able to park his camper in front of his house and he would like to know why. Officer gave assistance, 9:20 a.m. May 30.
Other
A male on Alger Ave. says some kids came by his house and egged it last night. Says he can ID the kids in question, 7:34 a.m. May 24.
Caller on 26th St. has questions about a property he wants to purchase. Officer gave assistance, 9:41 a.m. May 24.
Caller on Sheridan Ave was threatened by another employee last night. Officer gave assistance, 11:44 a.m. May 24.
A neighbor on Mountain View Dr. threw mattresses and an old chair in the caller’s parking lot, 4:01 p.m. May 24.
Caller on Red Butte Ave. states a brown and white corgi is in the back yard that is not fully fenced in and she does not know if it belongs there. Officer gave assistance, 4:21 p.m. May 24.
Caller on 22nd St. says there are people in the park that are playing ball with dogs off leash. Officer unable to locate, 5:47 p.m. May 24.
A caller on Beck Ave. is requesting a civil standby says juvenile is refusing to go home with her father. Caller is on her way to pick up juvenile. Officer provided assistance, 7:13 p.m. May 24.
Welfare check requested on Yellowstone Ave. Male acting oddly and is now slumped over wheel. Officer issued citation, 7:25 p.m. May 24.
Caller on Pioneer Ave. states there is a female that is not supposed to be there and is trying to get into his car. Officer provided assistance 11:12 a.m. May 26.
Caller requesting welfare check on A St. states an employee went home sick on Saturday and have not heard from him since. Officer was unable to provide assistance, 1:29 p.m., May 26.
Caller on Sunset Blvd. N says she has a bull snake she can’t get rid of. Snake gone upon arrival, 1:57 p.m. May 26.
Caller on Depot Dr. says that the kids playing around the area are riding in the beds of the trucks. Officer was unable to locate, 8:40 p.m., May 26.
Female on Meadow Lane Ave. states she had a male living with her and he has since left and taken some of her stuff. Officer provided assistance, 9:58 a.m., May 27.
Caller reported being bit by a small dog approximately twenty minutes ago on 24th St. and Newton Ave, 6:13 p.m. May 27.
A woman on Pioneer Ave. says that a male threatened her over text message and she would like him trespassed from her property. Officer was unable to assist, 1:46 p.m. May 28.
Welfare check requested on residence on Canyon View Ave. caller can hear what sounds like things being thrown around. Officer provided assistance, 12:40 a.m. May 29.
Caller states a female with two dogs and a black pickup has dogs off leash on 22nd St. Officer provided assistance, 8:35 a.m. May 29.
Tools were taken from truck last night around 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Sheridan Ave. 3:10 p.m. May 29.
A caller on Bleistein Ave. states that it looks like someone tried to break into his house he is missing some stuff in garage, 11:17 a.m. May 30.
Caller says a female is on the property on Pioneer Ave. asking tenants for confidential information. Officer provided assistance, 1:27 p.m. May 30.
Ex-boyfriend came to address on Sheridan Ave. and took caller’s keys, officer provided assistance, 6:34 p.m. May 30.
Intoxicated male on Sheridan Ave. caller would like trespassed from the property. Officer provided assistance, 10:31 p.m. May 30.
