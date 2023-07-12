Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kyle Jacob Sager, 30, warrant, July 5.
Kirt Dene Raymond, 53, DUI of alcohol, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude the police, July 5.
Disturbance
PCSO assisted another agency on Deal Street in Frannie with reports of a neighbor dispute. A weapon was pointed at another, but parties are currently separated, 5:51 p.m., July 3.
Domestic disturbance on North 37th Street in Cody. Caller and her husband were arguing, and he stated he wanted to kill her. No weapons but he was highly intoxicated, 12:15 a.m. July 6.
Caller on Meadow Road in Powell reported a disturbance after her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t leave, 4:49 p.m., July 7.
Caller on WYO 296 in Cody reported there are individuals in a truck below their location shooting, and they can’t get them to stop, 9:32 a.m., July 8.
Traffic
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody said the top of the vehicle’s slide-in camper blew off while going down the road, and they need assistance in removing it from the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 1:29 p.m., July 3.
Motor vehicle crash on US 14-16-20 W in Cody. Jeep lost a tire and hit the caller’s truck. Minor damage, but traffic is backing up. Deputy provided assistance, 4:28 p.m., July 7.
Other
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported a 100 gallon diesel fuel tank with pump was taken from the bed of a truck overnight, 12:49 a.m., July 3.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell reported a dog was dropped off at his house and it killed one of his chickens, 2:59 p.m., July 4.
Caller on WYO 294 in Powell reported two females approximately 15 years old walking on the side of the road, 1:38 a.m., July 5.
PCSO assisted Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office with a subject missing from a camping site in Big Horn County. Deputy provided assistance, 7:58 a.m., July 5.
Caller on Schneider Road said there were two cows on her property that don’t belong there. Deputy provided assistance, 1:17 a.m., July 6.
Caller on Lane 10/Road 8 in Powell reported a young female sitting at the corner who seemed out of it. There was a pill bottle on the ground next to her. EMS transported her to the hospital, 10:53 a.m., July 6.
Attempt to locate at River Lane in Cody after three females were overdue at their Airbnb. Deputy provided assistance, 12:42 a.m., July 7.
Caller on Doc Bar Drive reported his neighbor threatened him and chased him into his house. Deputy provided assistance, 1:37 p.m., July 7.
Caller on WYO 114 in Deaver is concerned about her mother and the subject she is seeing. Deputy provided assistance, 3:20 p.m., July 7.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a transient male walking around trying to get into apartments, 10:50 p.m., July 7.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tyler J. Bunker, 25, DUI of alcohol within two hours of driving, careless driving - 1st offense, valid driver’s license, motor vehicle crash, June 30.
Lloyd E. Chilcote, 33, possession of controlled substance, breach of peace, June 30.
Allan L. Kersting, 45, unlawful contact: rude, insolent or angry manner, breach of peace, July 1.
Clayton Coleman, 76, warrant, July 3.
Ellie C. Jensen, 22, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, possession of controlled substance, tail lamps required, July 4.
Kyle J. Sager, 30, public intoxication, bond violation, July 4.
Badger J. Martin, 22, DUI of alcohol within 2 hours of driving, speeding, July 4.
Michael P. Douglas, 49, public intoxication, July 5.
Skye B. Keller, 19, warrant, interference with peace officer - obstruction, July 6.
Cole S. Sherwood, 27, DUI of alcohol - 2nd offense within 10 years, open container, July 6.
Benjamin D. Burks, 19, warrant, July 7.
Salome G. Delacruz, 19, probation/parole violation, July 8.
Disturbance
Caller at Steamboat Court/Hardpan Avenue reported they had an argument over fireworks being set off in the street, and their female neighbor thumped him before he returned home. Officer provided assistance, 9:21 p.m., July 3.
Caller on A Street said his neighbor across the street was shooting off fireworks, and the last one just shook his trailer, 1:40 p.m., July 4.
Traffic
Caller on Demaris Street reported gravel trucks racing up and down the road to the quarry behind this location, and they didn’t water the road. Officer provided assistance, 2:20 p.m., June 30.
Caller on Madison Avenue reported a blue car under the street light that had been parked there for two weeks, 10:33 p.m., June 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street reported a dealer plate located in the middle of the road, 7:37 a.m., July 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. White Mercedes station wagon backed into a white Ford Explorer twice, 12:52 p.m., July 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported missing her motorcycle plate. She thinks it was taken off while she was parked on Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 2:04 p.m., July 2.
Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Avenue/County Road 6WX with four horses running east. Officer provided assistance, 4:06 a.m., July 4.
Caller on Draw Street reported kids driving a small motorcycle up and down Draw Street. Caller said this happens all throughout the day and night. Officer provided assistance, 10:19 a.m., July 6.
Motor vehicle crash on 19th Street. Neighbor ran into the fence, 6:53 p.m., July 7.
Motor vehicle crash on 11th Street. Maroon Honda headed to the senior center and hit a van already in the parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 9:29 a.m., July 8.
Other
Caller on Draw Street reported one of her employees was sexually harassed, 11:13 a.m., June 30.
Caller on Alger Avenue reported two males tried to force their way into the residence by stating they had work to do on the rental. Officer provided assistance, 2:52 p.m., June 30.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported two intoxicated subjects headed toward the Best Western, 2:53 p.m., June 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported there were kids lighting off fireworks in the area. Officer provided assistance, 10:32 p.m., June 30.
Caller on 29th Street requested a welfare check on their friend who was going on a date and had told the caller if they didn’t hear from them by 1 a.m. to call the police. Officer provided assistance, 2:29 a.m., July 1.
Caller on Spirit Mountain Drive/Tresler Avenue reported their grandchildren found three guns in the sinkhole. Caller said they did not remove them, 11:25 a.m., July 1.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported two intoxicated females, 10:05 p.m., July 1.
Caller on River View Drive reported fraud after ordering from a company online and nothing showed up. Caller said they spent $11,850. Officer provided assistance, 4:28 a.m., July 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue found a lost little boy. Returned to parent, 11:11 a.m., July 2.
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Avenue. City workers state there was an unruly man watching the parade, 8:54 a.m., July 3.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street received suicidal messages from the listed male via a suicide hotline and requested a welfare check. Officer provided assistance, 9:17 a.m., July 3.
Caller on 12th Street reported a tree branch from his yard had fallen on a car parked out front. Officer provided assistance, 11:19 a.m., July 3.
Caller on 17th Street reported her mother’s purse was missing. Caller said she thinks it may have been taken from the shopping cart. Officer provided assistance, 5:46 p.m., July 3.
Caller on Cougar Avenue said they were advised by the landlord to call law enforcement to report shoes stolen by the front door sometime the past two hours, 10:44 p.m., July 3.
Caller on Blue Water Court said she believes someone slashed her tire last night. Officer provided assistance, 12:13 p.m., July 4.
Caller on Willow Lane reported the residence south of them is shooting off fireworks and hitting the caller’s house, 8 p.m., July 4.
Caller on Park Avenue reported fireworks from Skyline Drive were being thrown over the fence, 9:44 p.m., July 4.
Caller on 31st Street just received a call and could hear a family arguing. She is unable to pull the number back up and would like an officer to come listen to the call. Officer provided assistance, 12:31 p.m., July 5.
Caller on Goodturn Drive reported suspicious activity with a teenager walking around the neighborhood and standing in the caller’s yard. Officer provided assistance, 12:06 a.m., July 6.
Caller on Pleasant View Drive reported multiple raccoons coming and going from the neighbor’s home. Officer provided assistance, 8:25 a.m., July 6.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a male subject took $100. Officer provided assistance, 4:17 p.m., July 6.
Caller on Birch Lane reported they were scammed out of $10,000. Officer provided assistance, 5:03 p.m., July 6.
Caller on Holler Avenue reported suspicious activity at the new construction site at 29th Street and Mountain View. Caller said they were seeing flashlights, 11:17 p.m., July 6.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported missing items from her residence while she was out looking for a dog, 8:59 a.m., July 7.
Caller on Olive Glenn Drive reported a ‘relocate the temple’ yard sign was taken, 12:07 p.m., July 7.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a male with a black sleeveless shirt, black pants and one shoe is sleeping in the parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 5:23 p.m., July 7.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said someone skipped out on their bill, and they’re walking down Sheridan Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 9:06 p.m., July 7.
Caller on Stampede Avenue reported a deer was chasing a woman and her dog. Officer provided assistance, 8:52 p.m., July 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.