Patrick Joseph Ross Nylander was born Oct. 11, 2022, at home to Annemarie and Clint Nylander of Powell.
He weighed 6 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Timothy and Leslie Maslak of Cody, and Ryan and Molly Nylander of Eureka, Calif.
Brenda Luna Aideh Rios was born Oct. 12, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Brenda and Armando Rios of Basin.
She weighed 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Brenda joins siblings Selina, 17, Jesus, 16, Jasmine, 15, Lyddia, 10, Armando Jr., 4.
Grandparents are Marcela Salas and Ernesto Rios.
McKenzie Elizabeth Wilson was born Oct. 14, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Sarah Whitlock and Justin Wilson of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz.
McKenzie joins sibling Gavin, 12.
Grandparents are George and Angela Whitlock and Jane and Bill Wilson.
