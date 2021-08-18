Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jordan Davis, $97; Skye Keller, $115; Lisa Renae Golden, $119; Brandon Koehler, $140.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kaycee Kleinman, under 21 in possession of alcohol, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 4 months unsupervised probation, $370; Scott Sweebe, tail lights, $90; Travis Pearson, seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Shawn Silber, Las Vegas, $195; Robert Forrest, Avon, Ind., $115; Sara Mixon, Powell, $105; Michael James, Chandler, Ariz., $125; Micaiah Cvrk, Sioux City, Iowa, $130; Tyler Wambeke, Powell, $160; Darren Dumas, Thermopolis, $160; Hunter Hostelley, Highlands Ranch, Colo., $120; Hannah Page, Orlando, Fla., $103; Robert Braden, Landrum, S.C., $97; James Gilbert, Omaha, Neb., $109; Richard Grzesiak, Bennington, Neb., $109; James Gilbert, Omaha, Neb., $103; Richard Grzesiak, Bennington, Neb., $103; Isadora Smith, Dallas, Texas, $165; Kaiting Zhou, San Francisco, $105; Glenn Becker, Glendale, Calif., $120; Thomas Moore, Twin Falls, Idaho, $105; Sean Loosli, Mountain View, Calif., $105; Travis Pirotte, Fort Worth, Texas, $111; Kraig Williams, Powell, $135; Leonard Christensen, Powell, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Matthew Giltner, Powell, DUI, Jail 120 days, 115 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,220; Joshua Ward, Billings, valid drivers license, $150; Jessica Stephens, Powell, theft under $1,000, jail 180, 108 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220 fine, $79.67 restitution; Chyanne Gutierrez, Byron, failure to display plates, $90, valid drivers license, $140; Brett Doberdruk, Fromberg, expired temporary permit, $140; Jaime Cruser, Powell, traffic control signals, $140; Yun Wei, St. Johns, Fla., seat belt, $10; Joseph Mulenga, Laverock, Penn., pass when free from traffic, $90.
