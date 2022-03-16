Tobias James Keller was born March 10, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Kayla and Paul Keller of Meeteetse.
He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
He joins sibling Charlee, 8.
Grandparents are Tina Riolo, Bryan Riolo, Dave Green, Carrie Keller and Lowell Keller.
Briar Cynthia Rose Jalout was born March 10, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Andie Jalout of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Adil Jalout and Andrea Jalout.
Lily May Bidleman was born March 11, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Sarah and Adam Bidleman of Greybull.
She weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces.
She joins siblings Ethan, 13, Aiden, 11, Isaac, 4, and Asher, 3.
Grandparents are Jerry and Wendy Patrick of Greybull, Rose Brown of Basin, and Jim Bidleman of Columbus, Mont.
Willow Faye Woods was born March 14, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Jade Woods of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces.
She joins sister River, 6.
Grandparents are Jennifer and Arnie Duneman.
