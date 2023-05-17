CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Shane Michael Scheid; Scheid pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and to delivering a controlled substance.
Scheid allegedly committed the offenses in February after he allegedly conspired with two Cody men, Kelly Brainerd and Tucker Wirfel, to deliver methamphetamine. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Jonathan Philips; Philips pleaded not guilty to possessing THC and to being under the influence of both THC and methamphetamine.
Philips allegedly committed these offenses in February after the Cody Police Department received an anonymous report that he was using drugs while on probation. During a subsequent visit to Philips’ residence by probation and parole agents, drug paraphernalia was found, and he tested positive for both methamphetamine and THC. According to the affidavit, Philips has at least two convictions for illegally possessing a controlled substance. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Kelly Brainerd; Brainerd pleaded not guilty to four counts of delivering a controlled substance and one count of conspiring to deliver a controlled substance.
Brainerd allegedly committed these offense in February after conspiring with Cody locals Shane Scheid and Tucker Wirfel to deliver methamphetamine. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Joshua O. Jacobs; Jacobs’ sentence was modified, allowing him to be released from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. The remaining term of his incarceration will be suspended, and he will be placed on supervised probation for two years. The sentence was modified for a 2017 charge of possessing marijuana, which he pleaded guilty to in 2018.
State v. Joshua O. Jacobs; Jacobs’ sentence was modified allowing him to be released from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, and be placed on five years of supervised probation. His sentence was modified for a 2018 conviction for a third offense of possessing marijuana.
State v. Crystal Catherine Gunderman; Gunderman’s conditions of probation were modified, allowing her to be placed on unsupervised probation. Gunderman was put on probation for a 2021 no contest plea to intentionally causing or attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer.
State v. Raymond Douglas Floyd; Floyd’s probation was revoked after he pleaded guilty to delivery of oxycodone.
