Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Philip Mickelson, 33, fraud by check $1,000 or more and forged writing, Jan. 30
Traffic
Driver cited for no license and no insurance, Lane 9, Powell, Jan. 25, 11:55 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned for improper registration display, US 14A, Cody, Jan. 28, 12:17 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, Rumsey Avenue, Cody, Jan. 28, 6:24 p.m.
Car vs. deer crash, County Road 6WX, Cody, Jan. 29, 2:04 a.m.
Gray SUV vs. fence crash, Sage Drive, Cody, Jan. 29, 5:06 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Jan. 30, 4:55 p.m.
Other
Assistance requested with cattle crossing, Lane 16 and Road 20, Cody, Jan. 24, 7:07 a.m.
Person reporting their dog was shot a few weeks ago, requesting to speak with deputy, Lane 6, Powell, Jan. 24, 6:08 p.m.
“Stop Ahead” sign run over, WYO 296 and Lane 6, Powell, Jan. 25, 2;19 p.m.
Male yellow lab with leather collar and rabies tag lost, Road 11, Powell, Jan. 27, 6:35 p.m.
Red Angus stuck in a fence, unable to locate, WYO 295, Powell, Jan. 29. 12:56 p.m.
Recent police news
Arrests
Timothy Morris, 35, warrant for driving with a suspended license and interference with a peace officer, Jan. 27
Travis Dawe, 39, endangering children- controlled substance, Jan. 28
Chelsea Velker, 33, endangering children- controlled substance, Jan. 28
David Morris, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Jan. 29
Michelle Middleton, 43, theft of under $1,000, Jan. 29 includes:
Disturbance
Man says his wife keeps throwing cold water on him as he attempts to shower, wants her arrested, Canyon Avenue, Jan. 28, 8:55 a.m.
Traffic
Person hit car while leaving parking lot, no injury, no blockage, Mountain View Drive, Jan. 25, 7:41 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 25, 2:46 p.m.
Fender-bender reported, no injury, no blockage, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 25, 2:46 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding in a school zone, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 27, 8:13 a.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned for illegal right turn, failure to maintain lane, lack of driver’s side mirror, and no seat belt, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 27, 8:20 a.m.
Driver cited for no license, Bleistein Avenue and 12th Street, Jan. 27, 9:41 a.m.
Driver cited for careless driving, Beck Avenue and 8th Street, Jan. 27, 12:31 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, Central Avenue, Jan. 28, 2:24 p.m.
Driver warned for excessive smoke, illegal window tint and cracked windshield, Big Horn Avenue, Jan. 28, 3:46 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 29, 8:26 a.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension and no insurance, 17th Street, Jan. 29, 10:39 a.m.
Hit-and-run, rear panel struck, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 29, 6:59 p.m.
Other
Person receiving threats via phone from person in Massachusetts, Rumsey Avenue, Jan. 25, 8:46 a.m.
Request to speak to an officer about her son being hit by a car earlier, son not injured, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 25, 2:59 p.m.
Gun reported stolen, Robert Street, Jan. 25, 4:35 p.m.
Panic alarm activated at Cathcart Medical Center, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 26, 12:39 a.m.
Evidence of attempted break-in reported at Cody Jewelers, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 26, 12:49 p.m.
Bomb threat received by TCT, assistance given, South Park Drive, Jan. 26, 1: 52 p.m.
Neighbor’s pit bulls are running loose again, unable to locate, Sage Avenue and Horseshoe Drive, Jan. 26, 1:57 p.m.
Illegal dumping in an alley, Beck Avenue, Jan. 26, 2:06 p.m.
Long-haired orange-and-white tabby cat taken to shelter, Hickory Club, Jan. 27, 3:03 p.m.
Underage smokers at Arby’s, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 27, 4:24 p.m.
Woman says she hasn’t been dragged into potential fraud and wants to talk to an officer about it, South Chugwater Drive, Jan. 28, 12:41 p.m.
Women says her purse was stolen from her truck, Wyoming Avenue, Jan. 28, 4:24 p.m.
Black Toyota van in parking lot of Best Western Ivy Inn, man has thrown a lot of garbage into dumpster but hasn’t checked in, assistance given, Jan. 28, 5:43 p.m.
Car was broken into, rummaged through, unknown if anything stolen at this time, Tri Power Court, Jan. 29, 7:04 a.m.
Request to speak to officer about barking dogs, 29th Street, Jan. 29, 8:51 a.m.
Officer initiated activity related to theft, Tri Power Court, Jan. 29, 9:11 a.m. and 9:12 a.m.
Officer initiated activity related to auto burglary, Elm Avenue, Jan. 29, 9:29 a.m.
Person found a bike they believe was lost or stolen, Draw Street, Jan. 29, 9:38 a.m.
Officer initiated activity related to theft, Elm Avenue, Jan. 29, 9:54 a.m. and 10:02 a.m.
Neighbor’s pit bull in reporting party’s yard, says this is an ongoing issue, Horseshoe Drive, Jan. 29, 4:58 p.m.
While in bathroom, someone came in and stole car keys and pain pills from purse, Rocky Road, Jan. 30, 8:48 p.m.
Vehicles broken into, 13th Street, Jan. 31, 1:08 p.m.
Vehicle broken into, Wyoming Avenue, Jan. 31, 2:26 p.m.
Vehicle broken into, Salsbury Avenue, Jan. 31, 2:58 p.m.
Motorcycle stolen from garage, 20th Street, Jan. 31, 10:29 p.m.
