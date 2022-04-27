Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 19, 4:48 p.m., 53 Road 2AB. Power line sparking, stood by for Rocky Mountain Power, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 47 minutes.
April 21, 2:18 p.m., 34 Doc Bar. Hit gas line, turned over to Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
April 24, 3:18 p.m., 719 Lindsey Lane. Smoke alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 minutes.
April 24, 7:22 p.m., 901 Gloria Court. Oven on fire, 5 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes
April 25, 12:20 p.m., 221 Yellowstone Ave. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
