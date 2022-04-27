Lexi Rose Netherton-Cox was born April 19, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Katlyn Benson and Clay Netherton-Cox of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 8 oz.
She joins sibling Brody Netherton, 8.
Grandparents are Dawn and Scott Benson, Gail Barber and Neal Cox.
Hannah Ann Marie Lowe was born April 20, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Julie and Christopher Lowe of Greybull.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 oz.
Grandparents are Penny Friest, Dan Lowe and Karry Spath.
