Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Marcotte Taggart, speeding, $100; Walter Brantz, speeding, $112; Kayl Mitchell, improper backing, crash, $210; Devin Meade, no liability insurance, $400, $10, speeding, $118; Electa Davidson, following too closely, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Terre Johnsey, animal at large, $75; Gates Woodring, dangerous animal, $250, $10, dog at large, $65, no proof of rabies vaccination, $65.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Anita Orsini, Port Orange, Fla., speeding $122; Jun Cho, Irvine, Calif., speeding; Antoinette McCord, Colorado Springs, Colo., careless driving, $150; Stanley Piercy, Woodbridge, Va., speeding, $112; Logan Hullinger, Davis City, Iowa, speeding, $113.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Patrick Little, Meeteetse, public intoxication, bench warrant issued
