Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Marcotte Taggart, speeding, $100; Walter Brantz, speeding, $112; Kayl Mitchell, improper backing, crash, $210; Devin Meade, no liability insurance, $400, $10, speeding, $118; Electa Davidson, following too closely, crash, $210.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Terre Johnsey, animal at large, $75; Gates Woodring, dangerous animal, $250, $10, dog at large, $65, no proof of rabies vaccination, $65.

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Anita Orsini, Port Orange, Fla., speeding $122; Jun Cho, Irvine, Calif., speeding; Antoinette McCord, Colorado Springs, Colo., careless driving, $150; Stanley Piercy, Woodbridge, Va., speeding, $112; Logan Hullinger, Davis City, Iowa, speeding, $113. 

 

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Patrick Little, Meeteetse, public intoxication, bench warrant issued

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.