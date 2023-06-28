CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Gunnar Kirk Eckhardt; Eckhardt pleaded not guilty to burglary during his arraignment. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. He allegedly committed the offense in April after he stole several gaming devices and jewelry from a Cody woman’s apartment after he had drinks with her. He now faces a jury trial in October.
State v. Larry Dean Schleich; Schleich entered a no contest plea to one count of property destruction and defacement. Due to a plea agreement, one count each of driving while under the influence and of interference with a peace officer were dismissed. Schleich was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered not to possess any alcohol or illegal controlled substances. If Schleich completes his probation successfully, the count of property destruction will be dismissed without a finding of guilt. Schleich committed the offense in August of 2021 after he drove off the road near the intersection of County Road 9.5 and Lane 8, hitting a dog kennel, shearing off a yard hydrant and causing a 500 gallon diesel tank to start leaking.
State v. John Bradley Shehan; Shehan pleaded not guilty to two counts of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, which was his third or subsequent offense. He allegedly committed the offense in January after possessing methamphetamine and THC. Each charge is punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years, a fine of not more than $5,000 or both. He now faces a jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.