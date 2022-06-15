Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Tamera Castagne, $103; Joshua Smith, $130; Kim Fletcher, $65; Charles Gionet, $155; Carol Sue Raile, $105.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Ame A. Woodbeck, DUI, 10 days jail, 3 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Taylynn M. Paul, valid drivers license, $140; Jessica Williams, breach of peace, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Coulter William Mann, failure to display plates/stickers or permits, $90; Heather Grange, stop sign, $140; William Carroll, valid title/registration/plates, $125.

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Nathaniel Crawford, Edmond, Okla., $180; Zehua Jin, Central, S.C., $235; Daniel Swann, Park City, Utah, $65; Jessica Welsch, Huntington, Vt., $160; Michael Belsky, Billings, $103; Tyler Peterson, Bridger, $97; Davon Barreto, Powell, $145; Billy Roady, Basin, $15; Curtis Fuller, Gilberts, Ill., $140; Patricia Seiser, Morrison, Colo., $145; Matthew Bayman, Tipp City, Ohio, $135.

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Mateo Icaal, Sterling Heights, Mich., DUI, 30 days jail, 26 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Patrick Dewayne Little, Meeteetse, pedestrian under influence on highway, $200.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.