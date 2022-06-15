Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tamera Castagne, $103; Joshua Smith, $130; Kim Fletcher, $65; Charles Gionet, $155; Carol Sue Raile, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ame A. Woodbeck, DUI, 10 days jail, 3 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Taylynn M. Paul, valid drivers license, $140; Jessica Williams, breach of peace, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Coulter William Mann, failure to display plates/stickers or permits, $90; Heather Grange, stop sign, $140; William Carroll, valid title/registration/plates, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nathaniel Crawford, Edmond, Okla., $180; Zehua Jin, Central, S.C., $235; Daniel Swann, Park City, Utah, $65; Jessica Welsch, Huntington, Vt., $160; Michael Belsky, Billings, $103; Tyler Peterson, Bridger, $97; Davon Barreto, Powell, $145; Billy Roady, Basin, $15; Curtis Fuller, Gilberts, Ill., $140; Patricia Seiser, Morrison, Colo., $145; Matthew Bayman, Tipp City, Ohio, $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Mateo Icaal, Sterling Heights, Mich., DUI, 30 days jail, 26 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Patrick Dewayne Little, Meeteetse, pedestrian under influence on highway, $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.