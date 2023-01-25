Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Janet Connelly, fine, leaving the scene of a crash, $600; Dianne L. Burns, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Allan Leroy Kersting, careless driving, crash, $210; Abrae J. Cole, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Andrew J. Bischoff, fine, failure to stop at a stop sign, $100; Bischoff, fine, driving with an expired driver license, $150; Tiffany N. Miller, fine, driving with expired driver license, $150; Miller, fine, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Caleb M. Barnhart, fine, failure to stop at red light, $100.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Joanne McKay, Canton, Mich., speeding, $103; Steven S. Eck, Powell, forfeiture, failure to yield at yield sign, crash, $200; Calvin E. Wells, Powell, speeding, $119; Aurianna Davis, Powell, speeding, $110.
