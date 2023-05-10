Claire Iris Dickson was born April 27, 2023, at Birthing Traditions Midwifery in Powell to Mylee and Dillon Dickson of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 11 ozs. and was 19 inches long.
Claire joins brother Boone, 2.
Grandparents are John and Jenny Dickson and Mel and Jen McArthur.
Jude Ezra Nelson was born May 3, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Meredith and Arleigh Nelson of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 10 ozs.
Jude joins siblings Joscelyn, 10, Elias, 9, Justus, 5, and Ember, 2.
Grandparents are Kirby and Dari Iler and Mark and Mary Nelson.
River Tedjeske was born in May 2023 at West Park Hospital to Nathan and Jessica Tedjeske of Cody.
River joins brother August, 2.
Grandparents are Brenda Tedjeske, Ron Freed and Ann and Larry Koon.
Cinla Katherine Parker was born May 5, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Joseph and Justeen Parker of Lovell.
The baby girl weighed 7 lbs. 7 ozs. and was 21 inches long.
Tucker Dale Chenoweth was born May 8, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Ashley and Dan Chenoweth of Powell.
The baby boy weighed 7 lbs., 15 ozs.
Tucker joines sister Tinley, 22 months.
Grandparets are Gene and Rhonda Borcher and Pat and Debbie Jensen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.