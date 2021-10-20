Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Stetson Durand, $103; Albert Kukuchka Jr., $345; Jeffrey Fernau, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert Hardesty, hunting big game/trophy game/wild bison in wrong area, $250; Steven Eck, possession of controlled substances x2, jail 180 days, Ezra Rodgers, property destruction under $1,000, jail 90 days, 81 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $620.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Thornberg, Appleton, Wis., $103; Yvonne Griffith, Centerville, Ohio, $135; Rodney Homan, Coupeville, Wash., $120; Elizabeth Borucki, Burlington, Wis., $97; Timothy Eagle, Bloomington, Minn., $190; Steven Lee, Andover, Minn., $105; Michael Durcholz, Newburgh, Ind., $103; Kathryn Eriksson, Florence, Mont., $97; Linda Giles, Providence, Utah, $125; James Reed, Sherman, Texas, $105; Lawrence Slate, Bozeman, $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Laleta Spoonhunter, Fort Washakie, permitting unlicensed person to drive, $140; Keith Norwell, Hertford, N.C., take over limit big game/trophy game/wild bison, $1,770; Joey Chatwin, Burlington, restricted license, $140.
